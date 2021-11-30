ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
43rd Annual Landmark Center Old-Fashioned Holiday Bazaar

By ituan
communityreporter.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLandmark Center will open its doors for the 43rd annual Landmark Center Old-Fashioned Holiday Bazaar featuring 60 booths from local artists who offer handcrafted jewelry,...

communityreporter.org

Hays Post

La Crosse will host annual Old-Fashioned Christmas

LA CROSSE — The Rush County Historical Society and Kansas Barbed Wire Museum will host the annual Old-Fashioned Christmas on Friday, Nov. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the museum complex in La Crosse. Visitors can browse the five unique museums beautifully decorated for the holidays: the Historical Museum...
LA CROSSE, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia Arts Center to host annual holiday gift boutique

The Emporia Arts Center, is proud to host its annual “Art Gifts Holiday Boutique” in the Trusler Gallery and Glaser Art & Gift Store, 815 Commercial St. The holiday art sale will take place from Nov. 23 - Dec. 30. An Artists’ Open House will be held from 9 a.m....
EMPORIA, KS
holycitysinner.com

8th Annual Homegrown Holiday Bazaar Set for December 4th

The eighth annual Homegrown Holiday Bazaar will be held Saturday, December 4th, at Johns Island County Park (2662 Mullet Hall Road) from 10 am to 3 pm. The event will include around 75 vendors, a Kiddie train ride, Horse Rides, Santa & Mrs. Claus visits, local food trucks, warm drinks, local craft beer, wine, and live music from local musician Jeep White. There will also be several activities for all ages including seasonal-themed games, crafts, Christmas card making, and bounce houses. In addition, attendees can partake in a silent auction to support the operations of each hosting organization.
FESTIVAL
Long Beach Post

Christmas crafts for holiday fun & mental dexterity

While holiday celebrations will certainly look a little different this year, it doesn’t mean you can’t fill your house (and your time) with some fun holiday crafts! Here are 7 ideas to get you in the DIY spirit. The post Christmas crafts for holiday fun & mental dexterity appeared first on Long Beach Post.
CELEBRATIONS
Tyler Morning Telegraph

PHOTOS: 43rd annual Mistletoe & Magic holiday shopping event

The 43rd annual Mistletoe & Magic officially opened Wednesday at the Tyler Rose Garden building. Chelsea Cooper, chair of the Junior League of Tyler fundraiser, described the event as a “holiday shopping event extravaganza.”. General market shopping tickets are $10, and general market shopping hours and days are noon to...
TYLER, TX
kingwood.com

41st Annual Old Town Spring Home for the Holidays runs through

41st Annual Old Town Spring Home for the Holidays runs through Christmas 2021. With an historic atmosphere, Old Town Spring is home to more than 100 small, family-owned storefronts featuring sundries, services, and crafted artistry from around the world including clothing, jewelry, collectables, furniture and home specialties, galleries, museums, and more.
LIFESTYLE
theloopnewspaper.com

Holiday Bazaar, Nov. 26-27

Bear Valley Cultural Arts is delighted to once again sponsor the Holiday Bazaar to be held at the Whiting Center, 26940 Bear Valley Rd., on Nov. 26 and 27. It’s been a long wait for the return of the Holiday Bazaar, and the 45 participating artists are super excited to bring you a very unique shopping experience. They’ve had an extra year to get ready for the event and, after a sneak peek at some of the new items to be offered, you definitely do not want to miss this show.
CELEBRATIONS
NWI.com

New Harmony in winter offers old-fashioned holiday

Tucked away in the southwest corner of Indiana, Historic New Harmony sits on the banks of the Wabash where the river flows north from the headwaters of the Ohio River. Arriving in winter as the holiday season approaches, the light dusting of snow falling upon the roofs and streets of this village create a holiday scene little changed in many ways from the early 19th century, when the Harmonists, a group of religious separatists from Germany, settled here in 1814 wanting to form a Utopian society. Yes, it’s true, the hippies of the 1960s weren’t the first to think up the idea of communes.
NEW HARMONY, IN
Illinois Business Journal

19th Annual Green Gift Bazaar planned on Small Business Saturday

The Sierra Club Illinois Piasa Palisades Group and Alton Main Street are celebrating Small Business Saturday by hosting the 19th annual Green Gift Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 27. The event gives community members the opportunity to purchase “green” gifts for upcoming special occasions and support small businesses during the holiday season. People can pick up unique, locally-made, eco-friendly gifts for everyone on your list, including herbal products, jewelry, art, ornaments, houseplants, clothing, and more.
ALTON, IL
South Whidbey Herald

Whidbey to host plethora of holiday markets, bazaars

Local artisans are sharing in the holiday spirit at markets and bazaars across the island in the coming weeks. Getting Christmas shopping done early isn’t the only positive outcome of these events; the markets also benefit local farmers, craftspeople and charitable organizations. Several markets will take place on “Small Business...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
eparisextra.com

Holiday shopping bazaar returns Saturday to Love Civic Center

Shoppers can expect to find all sorts of gifts and handmade goods to kick start your holiday shopping. An annual Lamar County tradition, Christmas in Paris Holiday Craft Bazaar, is back again this Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Hosted by Troop 2, this shopping event will...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
altamontenterprise.com

Holiday bazaar features local handcrafted gifts

It’s that time of year again: Time for the Emma Treadwell Nature Center Holiday Bazaar!. On Dec. 4 and 5, visit us at the nature center for unique handcrafted gifts from local artisans, including pine-needle basketry, blown glass, woolen puppets and toys, jewelry, artisan soaps, wildlife photography, woodwork and more!
FESTIVAL
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Holiday Mega-Bazaar at Pioneer Park

This holiday season, Fairbanks Arts Association will be hosting the annual winter bazaar at Pioneer Park!. There will be over 70 vendors this year offering a wide variety of handmade goods from botanical jewelry to hot cocoa bombs to handmade toys. Come out to support your local artists and artisans and bring home unique, personal gifts!
FAIRBANKS, AK
seeleylake.com

Holiday Bazaar kicks of Christmas shopping season

SEELEY LAKE - Local vendors, artists and crafters offered their handmade crafts, art and creations at the Seeley Lake Community Hall Nov. 20 for the annual Holiday Bazaar. The Holiday Bazaar kicked off the holiday events in the area. For a pull-out list of events pick up this week's paper or visit seeleyswanevents.net.
SEELEY LAKE, MT
dailypostathenian.com

Holiday season begins in Athens with Old Fashioned Christmas

The holiday season kicked off in Athens Friday night with the annual Old Fashioned Downtown Christmas event. According to Athens Main Street Director Lisa Dotson, the event had a good turnout despite the cold weather. “I think we had a good turnout in attendees,” Dotson said. “We were only reaching...
ATHENS, TN
Houston Chronicle

CALENDAR: Russian Cultural Center hosting holiday bazaar

Discovery Green presents Mosaic of Light by HYBYCOZO This Winter. This winter, discover new ways of seeing shape, light and shadow with the immersive art experience: Mosaic of Light by artist collective HYBYCOZO at Discovery Green. The installation will be on view daily during park hours from Nov. 12, 2021, through Feb. 27, 2022. The exhibit consists of 24 sculptures made of laser cut metal. The site-specific display will be placed along the Brown Promenade, or hung from the voluminous oak trees, and illuminated from within at night. During the day the sculptures are gold jewels, which glisten in the sunlight. Visitors are invited to share their experiences using the hashtag #mosaicoflight. The Mosaic Music Lounge is set for Fridays, Nov. 11, 2021 through Feb. 27, 2022 from 6 to 9 p.m. except Dec. 3, 24, and 31 and Jan. 14, 2022. More information is available at www.discoverygreen.com/mosaic .
HOUSTON, TX
Foster's Daily Democrat

'A celebration': Indonesian Cultural Center hosting Holiday Bazaar in Somersworth

SOMERSWORTH — The Indonesian Cultural Center is presenting its Little Indonesia Holiday Bazaar every Saturday through Dec. 18. The events are Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the center at 156 High St. The events feature traditional Indonesian and street food from various local food vendors, live music performances and dances, arts and crafts and raffles, according to Raude Raychel, president of Indonesian Community Connect.
SOMERSWORTH, NH

