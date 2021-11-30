43rd Annual Landmark Center Old-Fashioned Holiday Bazaar

Discovery Green presents Mosaic of Light by HYBYCOZO This Winter. This winter, discover new ways of seeing shape, light and shadow with the immersive art experience: Mosaic of Light by artist collective HYBYCOZO at Discovery Green. The installation will be on view daily during park hours from Nov. 12, 2021, through Feb. 27, 2022. The exhibit consists of 24 sculptures made of laser cut metal. The site-specific display will be placed along the Brown Promenade, or hung from the voluminous oak trees, and illuminated from within at night. During the day the sculptures are gold jewels, which glisten in the sunlight. Visitors are invited to share their experiences using the hashtag #mosaicoflight. The Mosaic Music Lounge is set for Fridays, Nov. 11, 2021 through Feb. 27, 2022 from 6 to 9 p.m. except Dec. 3, 24, and 31 and Jan. 14, 2022. More information is available at www.discoverygreen.com/mosaic .

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO