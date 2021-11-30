ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abid Ali leads Pakistan to eight-wicket win over Bangladesh

By Reuters
 3 days ago
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Pakistan's Abid Ali fell nine runs short of a second consecutive century as the visitors chased down a target of 202 on Tuesday to win the first test in Chittagong by eight wickets and take the lead in the two-match series against Bangladesh.

Abid, who scored 133 in Pakistan's first innings, and Abdullah Shafique stitched together a 151-run opening partnership in the second innings to put Pakistan within touching distance of victory on day five of the test.

Pakistan looked like they would cruise to a 10-wicket win, but Mehidy Hasan trapped debutant Abdullah leg-before on 73 to ease the margin of defeat.

Abid lost his wicket six overs later, when Taijul Islam rattled his pads to get him out leg-before.

"Abdullah Shafique was making his debut, so we tried to stay on the crease, waited for bad balls and succeeded in putting those away," Abid said.

"I had done well in domestic cricket and carried that positive mindset here too. Abdullah played really well, I gave him more credit.

"I am a bit disappointed that I got out for 91 in the second innings but at the same time I am happy that we won the match."

Azhar Ali (24 not out) and Babar Azam (13 not out) then combined to guide Pakistan over the finish line.

The second test in Dhaka starts on Dec. 4.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Related
SkySports

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique share unbroken 145 stand as tourists dominate

Openers Abid Ali and debutant Abdullah Shafique played out the second and third sessions comfortably in a good batting track to cut the deficit to 185 runs. Abid, who reached the 1,000-run mark in his 15th test, closed in on his fourth century, remaining unbeaten on 93 at stumps, owing to bad light. Shafique overcame a nervy start to finish the day on 52 not out.
WORLD
AFP

Ali, Shafique give Pakistan solid platform against Bangladesh

An unbroken opening century stand by Abid Ali and debutant Abdullah Shafique gave Pakistan a solid platform after bowling out Bangladesh for 330 on day two of the first Test in Chittagong on Saturday. Ali closed in on his fourth Test century to stay unbeaten on 93 while Shafique was batting on 52 as Pakistan reached 145-0 at stumps, 185 shy of Bangladesh's first-innings total. "In the afternoon, it started to spin a bit. The ball was old. So it was gripping and doing a few other tricks. Our plan was that we have to stay at the wicket and utilise the bad balls," Ali said after the dayâs play. Pace bowler Hasan Ali led Pakistan earlier with the ball, finishing with 5-51, his sixth five-wicket, which kept Bangladesh in check after the hosts resumed with 253-4 in the morning.
WORLD
SkySports

Pakistan rally to win opening Twenty20 clash against Bangladesh in Dhaka

Pakistan recovered from a precarious 24-4 to beat Bangladesh by four wickets in the first of their three-match Twenty20 series. The match was in the balance with three overs to go before Shadab Khan (21no off 10) and Mohammad Nawaz (18no off eight) hit two sixes each and Pakistan reached 132-6 in 19.2 overs, surpassing Bangladesh's 127-7.
WORLD
