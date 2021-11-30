ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Abusive parents such as mother of Baby P face life in jail under tougher child cruelty laws

By Charles Hymas,
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbusive parents such as the mother of Baby P face life in jail under a new law that increases the penalties for child cruelty. Anyone who causes or allows the death of a child or vulnerable adult in their care will face up to life imprisonment rather than the current 14-year...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Telegraph

School bullies could face up to three years in jail under new French law

French school bullies could be jailed for up to ten years if their harassment of classmates leads to suicide or attempted suicide, under a proposed law debated by MPs Wednesday. France, like many countries, has been shocked by a string of school suicides linked to harassment, often online, by classmates.
PUBLIC SAFETY
city-sentinel.com

Passed out parents go to jail for child neglect

A pair of parents who were discovered passed out in their bed during a welfare check are behind bars after police discovered the two to be unresponsive and incoherent, despite several children being present and unattended. Timothy Dirk Chapin Jr., 43, and Brandi K McCutcheon, 42, are both charged with...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Teen Jailed After Hiding out Child from Parents

Avanty Karena Angelite Milner, 17 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she interfered with the custody of a child for a period of over 24 hours. Reports said that Milner took the child without telling the minor’s mother where she was. Police went on to say that...
ROME, GA
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents

Jennifer Turpin will share her story of abuse during her time with now-incarcerated parents David and Louise. Here are five things to know about her. In 2018, David and wife Louise Turpin became household names after one of their 13 children escaped their family home — described as a “house of horrors” — in Perris, California. Daughter Jordan, then 17, crawled through a window and called 911 on her parents, exposing a life of horrific abuse and maltreatment. In a home covered with filth, mold, and garbage, the police found beaten and starved children, some of which were shackled onto beds.
PERRIS, CA
BBC

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: A life cut short by cruelty

Tuesday 16 June 2020 started the same as any other for six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: in misery and in pain. Barely able to stand, he folded away his bedding in the living room where his father and new stepmother had been making him sleep on the floor, all the while monitored by CCTV set up to catch him "misbehaving".
FOOD & DRINKS
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shreveport Magazine

Man killed his 22-year-old employee because she was going to report him to the authorities for paying her under the table and expose him as a bad boss on social media; sentenced

The 52-year-old man was sentenced on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Prosecutors said he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder of his 22-year-old employee. The victim was killed because she was seeking to report him to the authorities for paying her under the table and without deducting the proper payroll taxes. The victim also planned to expose him as a bad boss on social media. Her boss couldn’t afford an investigation into his finances, so he killed the victim to silence her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

A woman sued Walmart after she stepped on a nail and needed her leg amputated. A jury awarded her $10 million.

April Jones said she was walking by some pallets inside a South Carolina Walmart in 2015 when she felt a sharp pain in her foot. Jones found a rusty nail had pierced her shoe and gotten lodged in her foot, according to a lawsuit she filed in 2017. She went to the hospital to have the wound treated, but an infection followed, according to the suit. Court records do not specify what type of infection afflicted Jones.
LAW
Radar Online.com

Man Arrested In Mexico For Allegedly Murdering His Girlfriend After Beating Her To A 'Bloody Pulp' During Thanksgiving Trip Abroad

A man from Spokane, Washington, Taylor Allen, was arrested in Mexico after allegedly murdering his girlfriend Sativa Transue during the couple's Thanksgiving trip abroad. Transue was found dead in their hotel room by a maid after guests at the hotel "heard screams in the middle of the night," according to Front Page Detective.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

8-Year-Old Allegedly Gangraped, Killed By 4 Men Inside Factory, Body Dumped In Drain

An 8-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and killed by four men inside a factory in India. The police in the southern state of Karnataka launched an investigation and arrested the accused Wednesday. Details about the crime came to light after the four accused people – identified as Jayban (21), Mukesh Singh (20), Muneem Singh (20) and Manish Tirki (33) – were taken into custody.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Ex-nurse hangs herself after losing limbs from misdiagnosed sepsis

A former British nurse who lost both her legs and an arm after a cough turned into deadly sepsis four years ago has hanged herself, according to a report. Jayne Carpenter, 53, from Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales, spent nine weeks in a hospital fighting for her life while in a coma, but lost four of her fingers on her right hand, her left arm below the elbow and both her legs.
HEALTH
The Independent

Appeal for witnesses after ‘horrific’ rape of 22-year-old man in Bolton

Police are investigating a “horrific” rape of a 22-year-old man in Bolton town centre.The victim was approached by a man near Nelson Square, in an area packed with pubs and bars, on Sunday evening around 3am.The pair then walked to nearby Back Mawdsley Street, where the victim was raped, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.No arrests have yet been made and the police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.Detective Sergeant Dominic Beaver, of GMP’s Bolton division, said: "This is a shocking and horrific incident and the victim is currently receiving support from specialist officers."We are following all lines of enquiry to identify the individual responsible and ensure he is brought to justice. We have increased patrols in the area whilst our enquiries are ongoing."If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or has any information about this rape, please do not hesitate to contact police as soon as possible."Anyone who wants to share information with the police can contact GMP on on 0161 856 5757, quoting incident number 568 of 7/11/21.Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY

