Celebrities

Mark Wright gives Michelle Keegan a tour of their master bedroom – and WOW

By Andrea Caamano
Hello Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Wright has been busy supervising the construction of his and wife Michelle Keegan's dream home for over a year and this week he gave Michelle a private tour to showcase just how close they are to moving in. Taking to his and Michelle's "Wrighty Home" account which they...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Hello Magazine

Michelle Keegan's zebra print outfit is out of this world

Michelle Keegan is known for her impeccable style, and the star showcased another amazing outfit on Thursday when she posted a picture to her social media posing in a zebra print co-ord. Sharing the look with her millions of followers, the actress wrote: "Who's buying Christmas party wear but made...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Michelle Keegan matches outfits with her 'bestie' – and it's too cute to miss

Michelle Keegan melted hearts on Monday night when she shared the sweetest snap to her social media. The Brassic star could be seen wearing matching jumpers with her sausage dog Phoebe, which are both from her new clothing collection with Very. The actress captioned the photo: "Matching with bestie," followed by a heart emoji.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Michelle Keegan makes surprising health admission

Michelle Keegan has revealed she has "absolutely no willpower" when it comes to her diet. The Brassic star took to Instagram Stories with a photo of a pizza and wrote: "Hi my name's Michelle and I have absolutely no willpower." In fact, in a previous interview with Cosmopolitan, she revealed...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gogglebox's Dave and Shirley's pastel-coloured home is so cosy – photos

Dave and Shirley Griffiths first appeared on Gogglebox back in 2015 meaning viewers have had glimpses inside their home for several years. The couple, who have been married for over 45 years, live in Caerphilly, Wales with their pet dogs Rupert and Bleu. They have a very cosy living room, but what about the rest of their home? When they're not being filmed relaxing on a brown leather couch and tartan armchair in front of the TV, the stars have a beautiful property where they cook, dance, and spend time with their two children Simon and Gemma. Take a peek inside…
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham crashes fiancée Nicola Peltz's 'girls' night' with special gesture

It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Sons Are ‘On Board’ With Her Wanting Another Baby: ‘They’d Love’ A New Sibling

As Britney Spears sets her sights on expanding her family, a source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Sean Preston and Jayden James are ‘supportive’ of a new sibling. Britney Spears’ sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, would not be opposed to becoming big brothers. After nearly 14 years, a judge terminated the 39-year-old pop star’s conservatorship in a Los Angeles court on Nov. 12. The arrangement dictated nearly every aspect of her personal and professional life, including whether she could have more children. Following the victory, a source has revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife that Britney has her sights set on another child with fiancé Sam Asghari — and her firstborns are supportive.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Steals the Show in Plunging Little Black Dress & Sparkly Pumps for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finale

Julianne Hough stole the show in her Saint Laurent black velvet mini dress upon her return to “Dancing With the Stars” for the Season 30 finale last night. The dancer acted as a guest judge for the episode. The star sported an off-the-shoulder dress with one full-length sleeve. The ensemble boasted a plunging neckline that featured sparkly detailing that ran across the seams and up her shoulder. For accessories, the 33-year-old matched the sparkly detail on the dress with a pair of jeweled hoop earrings as well as matching cartilage earrings. She wore a pair of thigh-high, sheer black socks with an...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Halle Berry's Outfit (Including Her Sheer Body Suit) Steals the Show on 'Live with Kelly & Ryan'

Move over, Kelly’s Fashion Finder. Live with Kelly and Ryan just introduced us to a new segment starring Halle Berry. On Monday, the producers of the hit morning show shared a video from Berry’s appearance on the series. In the clip, the 55-year-old actress modeled her bright ensemble which featured a matching blazer and pants set and a black, mesh corset.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVShowsAce

Miracle Pregnancy? Danielle & Adam Busby Tease BIG Secret

OutDaughtered fans wonder if a miracle pregnancy is brewing as Danielle and Adam Busby tease a big secret on Instagram. The TLC mother took to her Instagram Stories yesterday to tease that her family had a secret. Unfortunately, Danielle and Adam Busby were not willing to share what the secret was just yet. Instead, Danielle added a question to her Instagram Stories. She asked her followers what they thought the big secret might be.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Twins, 14, Look So Grown Up While Rocking Matching Sweatsuits — Photo

Diddy’s girls Jessie and D’Lila showcased their sporty styles as they twinned in blue tracksuits. Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 14, proved they are quite the fashionistas in an artsy new Instagram snapshot posted to their joint account on Nov. 29. The duo looked ultra-cool while rocking blue tracksuits with white tops and slate grey New York Yankee ballcaps and two-toned sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Britney Spears Turned Down Paris Hilton's Wedding Invite

Britney Spears, who was recently freed from her 13-year conservatorship, has reportedly turned down Paris Hilton's wedding invite. According to Page Six, Spears was invited to the three-day event but opted not to attend. The outlet indicates that sources have speculated Spears may simply not be ready to make an appearance at such a high-profile event just yet, seeing as how her conservatorship only ended earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES

