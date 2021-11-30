Creating a Postcard in Photoshop

He December 2021 issue of Photoshop User is now live on the KelbyOne site and KelbyOne Mags for iOS and Android. Once again, Scott Kelby shares all of his favorite photo gear that any photographer on your holiday gift list would love to receive, plus working with the updated Metadata panel in Lightroom Classic, creating a custom icicle brush, building your own custom holiday postcards, retouching flyaway hairs with Content-Aware Fill, using the Neural Filters to create winter landscapes, and so much more!
