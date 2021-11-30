ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honduras leftist leader could present opportunities for US

By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN
Cover picture for the articleTEGUCIGALPA, Honduras -- If Xiomara Castro's wide lead in Honduras' presidential election holds, her leftist government could present challenges, but also opportunities for a Biden administration that has struggled with how to work on the country's problems while keeping current President Juan Orlando HernÃ¡ndez at arm's length. There will...

The Independent

Mexico, US announce plan for aid to Central America

Mexico announced a joint plan with the United States Wednesday to send development and agricultural aid to Honduras Guatemala and El Salvador, to stem the wave of migration from those Central American countries. Mexico had long sought a U.S. commitment to fund President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s commercial tree-planting program, known as ‘Sembrando Vida.’ While the joint plan announced Wednesday adopted a similar nameplate, ‘Sembrando Oportunidades,’ or ‘Planting Opportunities,’ it did not contain any specific funding commitments, nor any U.S. support for the Mexican forestry program. Under the plan announced Wednesday, both countries will work through their own...
AFP

Ruling party concedes, leftist poised to become Honduras's first woman president

Leftist opposition leader Xiomara Castro was poised Wednesday to become Honduras's first woman president, with her main rival of the ruling conservative party conceding defeat even before the final vote count. With just over 53 percent of ballots processed three days after the presidential vote, former first lady Castro enjoyed a resounding lead of 53.26 percent to 34.18 percent for Nasry Asfura of the ruling National Party (PN), her closest challenger. While Hondurans awaited the official outcome, Asfura said late Tuesday he had met the candidate of the leftist LIBRE party and her family to congratulate her on her victory. "I wish that God may enlighten and guide her so that her administration does the best" for Honduras, Asfura said in a video released by the PN.
AFP

Honduras president congratulates leftist successor

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has congratulated Xiomara Castro, who will become the first woman to govern the country, on her electoral victory. With over half of the votes counted, the National Electoral Council put Castro in first place against Nasry Asfura, the candidate of the ruling right-wing National Party. "The results reflect that Mrs. Xiomara Castro won the elections. I want to congratulate her for her electoral triumph," said Hernandez in a message broadcast to the nation on Wednesday. "I congratulate the Honduran people for the massive turnout in the elections... democracy has been strengthened. It has been an example for the world."
AFP

High stakes for outgoing Honduras president Hernandez

Juan Orlando Hernandez faces an uncertain future when his scandal-marred reign as Honduras president ends in January, along with the immunity from prosecution that the position gave him. Hondurans don't expect Hernandez to face trial, either at home or abroad.
NBC News

Honduras elected its first female president, Xiomara Castro

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Honduras’ ruling party conceded defeat Tuesday in presidential elections held two days earlier, giving victory to leftist opposition candidate Xiomara Castro and easing fears of another contested vote and violent protests. Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura, presidential candidate of the National Party, said in a statement that he...
The Week

Honduras ruling party concedes, crowning leftist candidate Xiomara Castro president-elect

Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asufra, the presidential candidate for the ruling conservative National Party, conceded defeat in Sunday's election to leftist opposition candidate Xiomara Castro on Tuesday, saying he had already congratulated her privately but "now I want to say it publicly," that "I congratulate her for her victory and as president elect, I hope that God illuminates and guides her so that her administration does the best for the benefit of all of us Hondurans."
Former first lady set to become Honduras's first woman president

Leftist former first lady Xiomara Castro appeared set to become the first woman president of Honduras after taking a commanding lead over the ruling party candidate, partial election results showed on Monday. With just over half of votes counted, the opposition leader had taken more than 53 percent with a lead of almost 20 percentage points over the conservative National Party's Nasry Asfura, according to a National Electoral Council (CNE) live count. Castro, whose husband Manuel Zelaya was deposed from the presidency in a coup in 2009, claimed victory late on Sunday, even as the CNE said no result will be announced until the last vote is counted. "Good night, we've won," Castro told supporters, promising to lead "a reconciliation government" in a country wracked by violent crime, drug trafficking, rampant corruption and large-scale migration to the United States.
Shore News Network

Honduras readies to declare first female president as leftist Castro heads for victory

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) -Honduran presidential candidate Xiomara Castro looked set to put the left back in power 12 years after her husband was ousted in a coup, even as the vote count for Sunday’s election unexpectedly paused for a few hours on Monday morning. Castro https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/sundays-election-xiomara-castro-could-end-two-party-rule-honduras-2021-11-25, who would be the Central...
Metro International

In Sunday’s election, Xiomara Castro could end two-party rule in Honduras

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) – Honduras’ presidential front-runner, leftist candidate Xiomara Castro, rose to prominence in politics when her husband, former president Manuel Zelaya, was ousted by a military coup in 2009. Ditching the traditional role of the president’s wife, she rose to the moment and led a massive protest movement, honing...
WNMT AM 650

U.S. held talks with retailers for economic opportunities in Central America

(Reuters) – The United States held talks with the American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA) to discuss how U.S. apparel brands and retailers can support economic opportunities in Central America, the office of the U.S. trade representative said on Wednesday. The talks were specifically focused on El Salvador, Guatemala, and...
Reuters

UN official criticizes migrant deportations from southern U.S. border

GUATEMALA CITY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A top United Nations official has criticized the United States' deportation of migrants from its southern border, pushing Washington for faster action to roll back hardline immigration policies left over from the previous administration. Filippo Grandi, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), urged President...
