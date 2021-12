Both official and Caixin’s PMI reports suggest that China’s economic recovery remains fragile. Slipping into the contractionary territory, Caixin’s manufacturing PMI dropped -0.7 point to 49.9 in November. The official manufacturing PMI, however, climbed +0.9 point to 50.1 during the month, reclaiming expansion for the first time in 3 months. Both reports suggested stronger output and new export orders, as well as easing inflationary pressures in both input and output prices. The divergence in the headline readings was driven by new orders and employment. Both were stronger in the official data.

