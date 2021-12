LOS ANGELES — California is reporting its second confirmed case of the omicron COVID variant in as many days. The Los Angeles County public health department says a county resident is self-isolating after apparently contracting the infection during a trip to South Africa last month. The person’s symptoms are improving without medical care and some people who were in close contact with the traveler have tested negative for the virus and don’t have any symptoms, the department said.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO