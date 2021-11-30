Best new African music: November’s roundup

Peter Heller’s exceptionally good The Guide is set in a post-Covid world, one where “the first virus had mostly burned itself out and been vaccinated against, and other novel viruses had moved over the world and hit different countries more or less hard”. These days, “those who could afford it spent more and more time on retreat in the remotest places”, in this case an exclusive resort in the Colorado mountains, where the rich and the famous come to fish and decompress. Jack is a fishing guide – he’s also the protagonist of Heller’s wilderness thriller The River, but The Guide works as a standalone – and he’s here to work and to try to get away from two deaths that left him reeling. Kingfisher Lodge is one of the most beautiful places he’s ever been – Heller is incredibly good at writing about nature – but “something was off, as it had been at this place from the first moment he was shown his quarters”. The security fences seem designed to keep people in, rather than out; he hears a scream late at night; he finds a fishing boot, half buried in the scrub. As Jack digs into the mystery, with the help of his client, he discovers a frighteningly plausible nightmare.

