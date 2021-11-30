ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Myanmar court postpones verdict for ousted leader Suu Kyi

By GRANT PECK Associated Press
Goshen News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — A court in Myanmar postponed its verdict on Tuesday in the trial of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to allow testimony from an additional witness, a senior member of her political party. The court agreed with a defense motion that it allow Zaw Myint Maung,...

www.goshennews.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

ASEAN rebuffs Myanmar's military junta as Aung San Suu Kyi faces long jail term

On Tuesday the judge in a show trial of Myanmar’s 76-year-old Aung San Suu Kyi delayed the verdict in the first ruling on 11 charges that could result in cumulative sentences of 102 years in jail. As this theatre played out in a courtroom in Myanmar’s capital, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) consolidated a gradual, but tectonic, shift in its long-held policy of noninterference in member states’ internal affairs. The Myanmar military arrested Suu Kyi and the president in a coup in February this year. It then prosecuted them under bogus criminal charges and replaced the elected government with a...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Myanmar's Military Govt Files New Corruption Charge Against Suu Kyi - State TV

(Reuters) - Myanmar's military government has filed a new corruption charge against deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and former President Win Myint, state-run broadcaster MRTV reported on Tuesday. The new charge relates to the purchase and rental of a helicopter and falls under the anti-corruption law, violations of...
POLITICS
AFP

Myanmar's Suu Kyi at mercy of military once again

After a lifetime struggling against Myanmar's military, 76-year-old Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi is once again at the mercy of the generals, facing charges that could land her in jail for decades. Suu Kyi, the daughter of independence hero General Aung San, spent nearly two decades enduring long stretches of house arrest under the former military regime.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Daily Herald

Rights group says Myanmar forces purposely killed protesters

BANGKOK -- The killing of at least 65 protesters in Myanmar's biggest city on March 14 this year was planned and premeditated, and the perpetrators must be brought to justice, a rights watchdog said in a report released Thursday. Human Rights Watch accused security forces of deliberately encircling and using...
PROTESTS
AFP

Sri Lankan factory manager lynched and set on fire in Pakistan

A Sri Lankan factory manager in Pakistan was on Friday beaten to death and set ablaze by a mob, police confirmed, in an incident local media reported was linked to alleged blasphemy. A senior Pakistan official told AFP that Islamabad had been in touch with Sri Lankan diplomats over the incident "and have assured them that all those involved in the heinous crime will be brought to justice".
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar Army#Voting Fraud#Ap
UN News Centre

Croatia: Decades after Balkan wars, UN expert urges new push for justice

Following armed conflict from1991 to 1994 in Croatia and the rest of former Yugoslavia, that triggered increased radicalization and hate speech, an independent UN human rights expert urged the authorities on Thursday to redouble efforts towards full justice for victims and survivors. “It is important that the Government gives an...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
US News and World Report

Hundreds of Telecoms Towers Downed in Myanmar Coup Resistance

(Reuters) - More than 400 telecommunication towers in military-ruled Myanmar have been destroyed by opponents of a Feb. 1 coup, state media reported on Friday, attacks which cellphone operators said had severed connectivity for many customers. The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper, the junta's mouthpiece, said the destruction of...
ASIA
The Independent

UN General Assembly urged to investigate Yemen atrocities

More than 60 organizations urged the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday to establish an investigative body to gather and preserve evidence of serious human rights violations during Yemen’s seven-year conflict, including possible war crimes and crimes against humanity.The organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said the matter is urgent, particularly after the U.N. Human Rights Council voted in October to shut down its investigation into atrocities in Yemen The Group of Eminent Experts had reported that potential war crimes have been committed by all sides. The Geneva-based council's vote was a stinging defeat for Western...
CHINA
The Associated Press

Serbia and Russia pledge to combat ‘color revolutions’

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia and Russia pledged Friday to combat popular revolts known as “color revolutions” that the countries’ top security officials described as instruments of the West to destabilize “free states,” according to a statement issued by Serbia’s interior minister. In another sign of growing ties between Serbia...
PROTESTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Saudis mounted covert campaign to kill UN Yemen vote media

An intensive secret lobbying campaign by Saudi Arabia, featuring ?incentives and threats,? reportedly succeeded in shutting down a UN investigation into human rights violations committed in the Yemen conflict this year. Citing sources with close knowledge of the process, The Guardian reported that the Saudi carrot and stick approach forced...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Council of Europe to discipline Turkey over jailed activist

The Council of Europe said Friday it will launch disciplinary action against Turkey for refusing to free prominent activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala, triggering a procedure used only once before in the organisation's history. The pan-European rights body's committee of ministers agreed the move over Turkey's repeated refusal to comply with a 2019 ruling by the European Court of Human Rights to release Kavala from jail. It comes as concern grows over rights abuses in Turkey under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Turkish leader has repeatedly targeted Kavala, who has now been in jail for over four years without ever being convicted of a crime. "By failing to ensure the applicant's immediate release, the committee considers that Turkey is refusing to abide by the court's final judgement in this case," the COE said.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Gambia will head to polls in 1st post-Jammeh election

Gambians are set to vote Saturday in a historic election, one that for the first time will not have former dictator Yahya Jammeh appearing on the ballot. While the 2016 elections that removed Jammeh from power after 22 years saw Gambians go from fear to elation, many are still not satisfied with the progress the nation has made and want certainty that the new leaders will bring the tiny West African nation of about 2 million, dependent on tourism, toward peace and justice. Despite his departure from Gambia in 2017, Jammeh’s grip on the elections remains as candidates vow...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hngn.com

Honduras Elects First Female President Who Pledges To End Decades-Long Recognition of Taiwan's Sovereignty

Honduras elected its first female president on Tuesday when Xiomara Castro defeated the country's ruling party, easing concerns of another contested vote and violent demonstrations by protesters. In a statement, the presidential candidate of the National Party, Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura said that he personally went and congratulated Castro. The...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy