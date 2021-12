The Utah Jazz went down in the biggest upset of the season on Friday night. Going in as 14-point favorites at home against the lowly Pelicans, they ultimately lost the game, 98-97. Though they remain in third place in the Western Conference, players from the Jazz lamented on the importance of not letting games like this get away from them. Their star big man Rudy Gobert expanded on that, considering the team’s past disappointments in the playoffs.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO