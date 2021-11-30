ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Midstream Has Continued Appreciation Potential

By The Value Portfolio
Western Midstream has already recovered heavily, however, it has significant additional appreciation potential. Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) is a mid-size midstream company with a market capitalization of just over $8 billion. The company is heavily attached to Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) which owns a roughly $4 billion stake in the company....

