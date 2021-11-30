Western Midstream Has Continued Appreciation Potential

Shares remain well down from their pre-Q3 price but we are now closing in on an intermediate buy signal. If we look at a weekly chart of Gilat Satellite (NASDAQ:GILT), we can see that the MACD indicator is currently sitting at similar oversold levels we witnessed last year. The most previous bullish crossover at the back-end of last year prompted a very aggressive move to the upside in GILT, so it will be interesting to see if lightning strikes twice this time round. With the chart being a predictive mechanism in that it continuously takes account of Gilat's forward-looking fundamentals, if we can get a buy signal (crossover) here in the short-term, it would certainly tilt the odds in favor of a sustained bullish move. Our job is to evaluate whether the bullish technical connotations we see below match up with what is really happening within the company and the markets it serves. Moreover, it is encouraging to see that shares are trading now very close to long-term support which gives more weight to the pretense that a firm bottom is close at hand here. A convincing weekly swing which should take place alongside a push above the stock's 10-week moving average would definitely bring momentum players into Gilat here.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO