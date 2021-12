A civil servant tried to take their own life after “prolonged racial bullying” in a Government department, it has been alleged.The Cabinet Office has launched a review into “respect and inclusion” amid accusations of racism as well as unfairness towards disabled staff.The review was launched earlier this year by the department, which has a cross-Government role and describes itself as the “corporate headquarters of the Civil Service”, after pressure from unions.I was told by a colleague that someone had attempted to take their own life because of prolonged racial bullyingExcerpt from presentation on racismAnd the PA news agency understands that...

SOCIETY ・ 12 HOURS AGO