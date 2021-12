The Duke of Cambridge has praised the bravery of Afghan refugees starting new lives in the UK, saying “you couldn’t be more welcome”.William talked to Afghans who risked their lives to work for the British Government and their families, telling them on Tuesday: “Thank you for all you have done for us.”The prince was visiting a hotel in Leeds which is being used to accommodate refugees evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover.He told families: “The most important thing is that you are safe now. You have a bright future.“You couldn’t be more welcome.“Thank you for all you have done...

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO