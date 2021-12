Getting in on a PS5 restock can be messy and frustrating, especially if you've been through a couple and still not been able to get your hands on one. Over the last year, the biggest retailers have made a lot of changes to the checkout process in an effort to both offer peace of mind and keep bots from buying all of the consoles and selling them for more somewhere else. The most recent change we've seen in the PS5 restock game has been paid access, meaning you buy a subscription and one of the perks is you get in on the next PS5 restock either earlier than anyone else or exclusively for your club.

