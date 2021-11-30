ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

RIAA: Maroon 5’s ‘Girls Like You’ Makes Cardi B First Female Rapper Listed on TWO Diamond Singles

By Rashad
thatgrapejuice.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a recent Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announcement suggests, the ongoing success of Maroon 5‘s 2018 hit – ‘Girls Like You’ – proves there aren’t exactly a lot of girls like Cardi B. Details inside:. Although ‘Girls’ is already penciled in Billboard history books for making Cardi...

thatgrapejuice.net

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Cardi B Celebrates Becoming First Woman Rapper to Go Diamond Multiple Times

Cardi B has made history. A week after receiving another Grammy nomination, it was announced by the Recording Industry Association of America on Monday that the “WAP” superstar has become the first woman MC to go diamond multiple times. The Bronx native’s 2018 Maroon 5 collab “Girls Like You” surpassed 10 million sales in the U.S. market, which means it’s certified diamond by the RIAA.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Becomes 1st Female Rapper With Multiple Diamond Songs: 'I’m Forever Grateful'

Cardi B continues to write herself into mainstream rap’s history books just a week after earning another Grammy Award nomination. On Monday (November 29), Cardi’s 2018 collaboration with Maroon 5, “Girls Like You,” surpassed 10 million sales in the United States, making it eligible for diamond certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

RIAA: Future’s ‘Life is Good’ Becomes His First DIAMOND-Certified Hit

Thanks to his Drake-assisted tune, ‘Life is Good,’ rapper Future cooked up the biggest hit of his career!. Recent news from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) proves that “life is good” is more than just a saying and a chart-topping hit for Future (born Nayvadius Wilburn). On Monday...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Cardi B
POPSUGAR

Cardi B Celebrates Reaching Diamond Status Yet Again: "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend"

Cardi B continues to set the bar high for women in hip-hop! The Grammy-winning star just reached a new milestone in her career: becoming the first woman rapper with multiple diamond songs. On Nov. 29, it was announced that the Recording Industry Association of America declared that Cardi B's 2018 collaboration with Maroon 5, "Girls Like You," was certified diamond after it surpassed 10 million sales in the US market. She first reached diamond status for her breakout single, "Bodak Yellow," which helped launch her into superstardom.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

RIAA: J. Cole’s ‘Middle Child’ Hits 7x Platinum, Becoming His Highest-Certified Hit Ever

The same day J. Cole learned his ‘The Off-Season’ single ‘Pride is the Devil’ was the proud owner of a 2022 Best Melodic Rap Performance GRAMMY nomination (as we reported here), the hit rapper was hit with the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announcement the Lil Baby-assisted tune had met its criteria for Platinum certification – meaning it’s sold the equivalence of 1 million copies in the United States.
CELEBRITIES
energy941.com

Maroon 5 Collaboration Helps Cardi B Make History

The Recording Industry Association of America announced on Monday that Maroon 5’s song with Cardi B, “Girls Like You” had sold over 10 million units in the United States this week. 10 million units sold in Diamond certification, which now makes Cardi the first female rapper to achieve RIAA diamond...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Riaa#Rapper#Maroon 5#Bodak Yellow#Normani#Wap#Dc
thesource.com

Trippie Redd & Playboi Carti’s “Miss The Rage” Goes Platinum

Trippie Redd earns his first platinum single off the latest album, Trip At Knight, with the lead single, “Miss The Rage” featuring Playboi Carti, surpassing over one million units sold, according to RIAA. Announced on Saturday (Nov. 27) alongside a collection of new diamond, platinum and gold U.S. certifications for...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Gorilla Glue Girl Records Song About Ordeal, Snubbed by Nicki Minaj

'Gorilla Glue Girl' is sticking it to us with more chatter about her hair fiasco -- only now, she's doing it with a beat, and she's recorded it ... notably without an assist from Nicki Minaj. Tessica Brown is releasing her very own track, remixing snippets from her original viral...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Halle Berry Explains Why She Called Cardi B 'The Queen Of Hip-Hop'

Halle Berry is standing by her assessment that history-making rap artist Cardi B is the queen of hip-hop. The actor addressed her stance during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that aired on Monday night, after a clip of her recently praising Cardi B on stage at The American Film Institute Fest went viral over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
97.9 WGRD

Three Black Keys ‘El Camino’ Songs Certified Platinum by RIAA

Back in 2011, The Black Keys were finally riding high off the breakout success of their Brothers album, releasing the hugely successful follow-up El Camino. Now, a decade later, three of the songs off El Camino have been certified as platinum (or multi-platinum) singles by the RIAA. "Lonely Boy" was...
MUSIC
Variety

Normani on Becoming R&B’s Go-To Collaborator, and Why Her Album Will Be Worth the Wait

“In order for me to make sense of what I want to say to the world, it has to make sense to myself — it starts with me,” says 25-year-old Normani, whose collaborations with Cardi B, Khalid and Sam Smith have made her a household name through- out the pop and R&B worlds. She is speaking of her highly anticipated untitled debut solo album, one that for three straight years, her label, RCA, and fans, have awaited — not exactly patiently (there were Reddit forums dedicated to the subject “Why is Normani taking so long?”). Back in 2019, the expectation was...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Dolph Reportedly Owned Over 100 Memphis Properties & Bought Foreclosures For His Children's Birthdays

The the days since legendary Memphis rapperYoung Dolph was tragically shot and killed in his hometown, tributes from every corner of the internet have poured in. Speaking to the legacy he leaves behind as a musician, as well as the legacy he leaves behind as a man and a father, seemingly every new social media tribute dedicated to Young Dolph has revealed something new about the Gelato rapper.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
BET

Megan Thee Stallion To Perform A Special Hometown Concert at Houston’s 713 Music Hall

Recent college grad and three-time Grammy Award-winner, Megan Thee Stallion, is heading home to Houston for a special performance at 713 Music Hall. Formerly known as The Terminal, the occasion will celebrate the 5,000-capacity concert venue’s renaming and focus attention on transforming the historic Barbara Jordan Post Office into a hub for culture, food, shopping, and recreation.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy