DACAMERA presents Christian Tetzlaff Plays Bach

J.S. BACH “21” Elisaveta Blumina (piano) – MDG SACD904-2232-6, 2021. 71’39 *****. The title of this new release by German pianist Elisaveta Blumina on MDG is called Bach 21.The number may answer the question of how many tracks are on the cd, or perhaps it refers to this artist’s century of specialization, for she is well known for promoting new composers (Grigori Frid) as well as for championing the piano works of Mieczysław Weinberg. Finally it could be just a reference to this year of troubles which could use some powerful art to strengthen our spirits. Before we get to the specifics of the recording, we should consider the unique presentation of this issue. The pianist explains in her liner notes which include a half dozen of her paintings that she is a synaesthetic, that is a person whose auditory and visual faculties are wired such that she hears sound as color. It is not clear how this would benefit an artist, but it does point to an extraordinary sensitivity to the world of sound.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO