DACAMERA presents Christian Tetzlaff Plays Bach

culturemap.com
 3 days ago

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to...

houston.culturemap.com

Audiophile Audition

BACH: Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin – Fabio Biondi, violin – Naïve

Johann Sebastian BACH—Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin, BWV 1001-1006—Fabio Biondi, violin—Naïve V7261—2 hours, 19 minutes—****1/2:. It would be difficult to say if the violinist on this record is well known to mainstream classical listeners. He is an oft-recorded superstar in the historical sound world of Baroque repertoire, likely the most famous for his many recordings of Vivaldi: concertos, operas, sonatas… His earlier recording of Bach concertos for Virgin Classics had become a favorite disc of mine, played on repeat for weeks. It was yet another example of what makes Biondi an interesting interpreter.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Opera of the Week: Bach’s St John Passion

Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision, broadcasts Bach’s seminal work St John Passion from the Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris. The searing music paints a monumental fresco of life’s journey to redemption. Calixto Bieito, one of the most exciting directors of his generation, directs this dramatised oratorio. It is conducted by Philippe Pierlot. With the help of an excellent cast, including Benjamin Appl in the role of Jesus and Joshua Ellicott as The Evangelist, the period orchestra Les Talens Lyriques and a group of amateur singers which form the chorus at the heart of the narrative, Calixto Bieito leads us into dialogue with this work confronting pain and death..
MUSIC
culturemap.com

Houston Symphony presents Hélène Grimaud Plays Ravel

French pianist Hélène Grimaud performs one of the greatest of all French masterworks, Ravel's jazz-infused Concerto in G. From the opening whip crack to the mesmerizing second movement and a jaunty whirlwind of a finale, this is piano virtuosity at its most colorful and captivating.
HOUSTON, TX
washingtonclassicalreview.com

Bach Consort looks backward from Bach to another master of counterpoint

Dana Marsh was in the middle of his second season as artistic director of Washington Bach Consort when the coronavirus pandemic closed down the city. While he has continued the group’s focus on its namesake, he has also extended its reach into historically informed performances of other composers. For a program dedicated to high Renaissance polyphony, heard Friday night at First Congregational UCC, Marsh conducted just eight singers and a sackbut player.
MUSIC
Bach
Christian Tetzlaff
msu.edu

'Bach in the USA'

Bach fans are invited to join the MSU College of Music in celebrating the great composer through the "Bach in the USA" concert on at 7:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6, in Fairchild Theatre. It is the second concert in the annual Joanne and Bill Church West Circle Series. "Bach in...
MUSIC
classical-music.com

CPE Bach: Three Quartets; Sonatas

Three Quartets; Sonatas, Wq 48/6 – Adagio; Wq 65/32 – Andante con tenerezza. The quartet in this instance consists of Anna Besson on flute, Louis Creac’h on viola, Robin Pharo on viola da gamba and Jean Rondeau on harpsichord. They are dedicated to spreading the word about the available 18th-century repertoire for this unusual combination.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Magnetic Magazine Presents Play/Pause S1 EP3 - Hosted by Nutritious

This week's Play Pause featuring only the latest music, and yet to be released music, highlights some of Nutritious' favorite artists and record labels like Wolf + Lamb, Tru-Thoughts, and Toy Tonics. The episode is double length for the holidays and includes a bonus track, an entire 3 song EP "DeadSilk II" by Rhi & Telemachu, plus a fire mashup: a limited promo version of Skytech vs Delerium - Wild Love vs Silence. Play Pause host Nutritious is a music artist and founder of the new label Liquid Culture Records. Nutritious was the first DJ to perform at The Whitney Museum of American Art Biennial — he’s made repeat appearances for Ultra Music Festival, Rodarte for New York Fashion Week, Le Bain, Cielo, Pete Tong’s Evolution FM in the USA, E.S.L. in D.C., Ace Hotel NY, and is a regular contributor for Magnetic Magazine, where he hosts Play Pause: The Ultimate Promo Podcast. Nutritious has scored several indie films and appears in two feature films, #Lucky Number starring Method Man, and Before We Were Kings alongside Moby, Sander Kleinenberg and Wolfgang Gartner. Nutritious' original music is also featured on the soundtracks. His mixes have been commissioned by Viva Radio, W Hotels, Societe Perrier, various FM and satellite radio shows, including guest spots on iHeart, Sirius XM, KMHD Portland, and WNUR Chicago.
MUSIC
culturemap.com

Houston Symphony presents Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker + Gil Shaham

To celebrate the holidays, Andrés Orozco-Estrada and the orchestra will share music from Tchaikovsky's iconic Nutcracker score. Running the gamut from radiant lyricism to jaw-dropping fireworks, Barber's Violin Concerto is one of the most beloved in the repertoire, and no one plays it better than international superstar Gil Shaham. Shaham also joins Principal Bass Robin Kesselman for the dazzling Gran Duo Concertante by double bass virtuoso Giovanni Bottesini.
HOUSTON, TX
#Dacamera
manisteenews.com

Tuba Bach preps for upcoming performances

BIG RAPIDS — Tuba Bach is gearing up for its next performance. Tuba Bach will present the MSU Jazz Orchestra, with special guest Lewis Nash, at 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, located at 726 Fuller Ave. in Big Rapids. There is no admission charge and face masks are required.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
ladailypost.com

TGIF Concert: eSSO To Perform Music Of Bach And Mozart

ESSO performs music of Bach and Mozart Dec. 10 at First Presbyterian Church, 208 Grant Ave. in Santa Fe. Courtesy/FPC. As part of the TGIF Concert Series, eSSO Santa Fe will perform the music of Music of Bach and Mozart Dec. 10 at First Presbyterian Church, 208 Grant Ave. in Santa Fe.
RELIGION
culturemap.com

Youth Soul Love presents Sounds of the City

Sounds of the City is a dynamic cultural experience that reanimates the urban music scenes of the cities that birthed today's music culture and highlights music influence on the fashion and art created in the respective periods of time. Youth Soul Love, Julian Caesar, and other artists will perform.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wrti.org

Pianist Avery Gagliano Plays Bach and Chopin in the WRTI Performance Studio

Pianist Avery Gagliano has quite the busy schedule these days. She participated in the International Fryderyk Chopin Competition in Warsaw in mid October, released her Steinway recording debut, Reflections, on November 5th, and made her Carnegie Hall recital debut on November 30th—all while pursuing her Bachelor’s at Curtis. On top...
MUSIC
Audiophile Audition

J.S. BACH “21” – Elisaveta Blumina (piano) – MDG

J.S. BACH “21” Elisaveta Blumina (piano) – MDG SACD904-2232-6, 2021. 71’39 *****. The title of this new release by German pianist Elisaveta Blumina on MDG is called Bach 21.The number may answer the question of how many tracks are on the cd, or perhaps it refers to this artist’s century of specialization, for she is well known for promoting new composers (Grigori Frid) as well as for championing the piano works of Mieczysław Weinberg. Finally it could be just a reference to this year of troubles which could use some powerful art to strengthen our spirits. Before we get to the specifics of the recording, we should consider the unique presentation of this issue. The pianist explains in her liner notes which include a half dozen of her paintings that she is a synaesthetic, that is a person whose auditory and visual faculties are wired such that she hears sound as color. It is not clear how this would benefit an artist, but it does point to an extraordinary sensitivity to the world of sound.
MUSIC
wfmt.com

Bach: English Suites Nos. 1-3 – Vladimir Ashkenazy

Brought together on this double album are Vladimir Ashkenazy’s latest Bach recording of the English Suites Nos. 1-3 and his first-ever Bach recording from 1965, the Concerto in D minor. An astonishing 56 years and a lifetime’s experience of this timeless music span the two recordings, marking the longest exclusive association between pianist and record label in history. This new recording of the first three English Suites is the latest addition to Ashkenazy’s discography of the major keyboard works of Bach.
MUSIC
kdhx.org

Symphony Preview: A conversation with Nicholas McGegan and a box of Bach

This weekend, December 3-5, Nicholas McGegan returns to Powell Hall for a program of music by JS Bach and his less-famous son CPE Bach. I talked with McGegan via Zoom on November 18th. Here’s a somewhat condensed transcript of that conversation. The complete video interview is available on Chuck’s Culture Channel on YouTube.
MUSIC
brctv13.com

Bach and Handel Chorale First Live Show in Almost Two Years

The Bach and Handel Chorale has been performing in Jim Thorpe for 37 years. This Saturday they'll perform in person for the first time in almost two years. The Chorale averages about 30 volunteer members who love music. The group is back with their Christmas concert including a sing-a-long with the audience.
JIM THORPE, PA
classical-music.com

The best recordings of JS Bach’s Christmas Oratorio

Assembled in late 1734, JS Bach’s ‘Oratorium Tempore Nativitatis Christi’ (Christmas Oratorio) constitutes a six-part Christmas present to the congregations of St Thomas’s and St Nicholas’s in Leipzig. Time was of the essence, but Bach had an ace up his sleeve, for the Nativity-to-Epiphany cycle plunders pre-existing sources. His congregations may or may not have had the sophistication to recognise it – especially over 13 days of performance – but Bach intended a unified conception.
MUSIC
culturemap.com

Houston Latin American Philharmonic presents Latin Christmas

The Houston Latin American Philharmonic presents its traditional Latin Christmas to celebrate the holiday season. The program includes Villancicos, Aguinaldos, Parrandas, Plena, Salsa, Gaitas, and more. The guest artists for this special concert will be Argenis Carruyo, Luis Alonso Hernandez, and Aldo Tributo.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

New Texas Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Concert

New Texas Symphony Orchestra will present a Holiday Concert at NorthPark, featuring seasonal sounds of holiday music. The NTSO is an all-volunteer orchestra that provides performers and audiences from diverse backgrounds with a unique experience of finding inspiration through live symphonic music.
MUSIC
culturemap.com

Different Stages presents The Thanksgiving Play

Different Stages returns to live performances with Larissa Fasthorse's (Sicangu Lakota Nation) The Thanksgiving Play. Ah, Thanksgiving, that most American of holidays: when families gather to bask in the bounty of the harvest, football, giant balloons - and a legacy of genocide and violent colonial expansion. Good intentions collide with absurd assumptions in this wickedly funny satire as a troupe of terminally "woke" teaching artists trip all over themselves to create a politically correct, yet historically accurate, yet dramatically revolutionary, yet accurately represented and responsibly cast Thanksgiving play for elementary schools.
ENTERTAINMENT

