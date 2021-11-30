This Is the County in the Charleston, WV Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Charleston metropolitan area, located in West Virginia, a total of 31,535 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,511 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Charleston , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Charleston metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Boone County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,916 infections in Boone County, or 17,163 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Boone County than they are across all of the Charleston area, however. There have been a total of 267 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Boone County, in line with 279 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charleston metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

