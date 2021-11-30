ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

This Is the County in the Charleston, WV Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0d9oMgH800 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Charleston metropolitan area, located in West Virginia, a total of 31,535 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,511 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Charleston , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Charleston metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Boone County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,916 infections in Boone County, or 17,163 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Boone County than they are across all of the Charleston area, however. There have been a total of 267 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Boone County, in line with 279 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charleston metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Boone County, WV 17,163 3,916 267 61
2 Clay County, WV 15,572 1,368 239 21
3 Kanawha County, WV 14,135 26,251 282 524

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Health
Charleston, WV
Coronavirus
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
24/7 Wall St.

How Many Native Americans Live in Every State?

Long before European map-makers laid out the contours of what would become the United States and Canada, Indigenous peoples populated the continent. As Europeans arrived in greater numbers, conflict arose between the newcomers and those whose ancestors had been living in North America for many thousands of years.  Though Indian reservations date back to the […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

74K+
Followers
46K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy