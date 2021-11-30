This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 362,798 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,462 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Nashville metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Trousdale County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,225 infections in Trousdale County, or 33,689 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Trousdale County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Nashville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 282 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Trousdale County, compared to 203 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Trousdale County, TN
|33,689
|3,225
|282
|27
|2
|Macon County, TN
|23,622
|5,548
|400
|94
|3
|Maury County, TN
|22,003
|19,753
|264
|237
|4
|Smith County, TN
|21,791
|4,240
|272
|53
|5
|Wilson County, TN
|20,833
|27,638
|259
|344
|6
|Robertson County, TN
|20,638
|14,311
|283
|196
|7
|Rutherford County, TN
|20,638
|63,384
|188
|576
|8
|Dickson County, TN
|20,582
|10,700
|325
|169
|9
|Cannon County, TN
|20,313
|2,839
|315
|44
|10
|Sumner County, TN
|19,507
|35,009
|239
|429
|11
|Hickman County, TN
|19,147
|4,725
|316
|78
|12
|Williamson County, TN
|18,601
|40,671
|126
|276
|13
|Davidson County, TN
|18,073
|123,624
|174
|1,192
|14
|Cheatham County, TN
|17,859
|7,131
|190
|76
