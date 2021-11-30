ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0d9oMfOP00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 362,798 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,462 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Nashville metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Trousdale County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,225 infections in Trousdale County, or 33,689 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Trousdale County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Nashville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 282 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Trousdale County, compared to 203 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Trousdale County, TN 33,689 3,225 282 27
2 Macon County, TN 23,622 5,548 400 94
3 Maury County, TN 22,003 19,753 264 237
4 Smith County, TN 21,791 4,240 272 53
5 Wilson County, TN 20,833 27,638 259 344
6 Robertson County, TN 20,638 14,311 283 196
7 Rutherford County, TN 20,638 63,384 188 576
8 Dickson County, TN 20,582 10,700 325 169
9 Cannon County, TN 20,313 2,839 315 44
10 Sumner County, TN 19,507 35,009 239 429
11 Hickman County, TN 19,147 4,725 316 78
12 Williamson County, TN 18,601 40,671 126 276
13 Davidson County, TN 18,073 123,624 174 1,192
14 Cheatham County, TN 17,859 7,131 190 76

