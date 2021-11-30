This Is the Parish in the New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the New Orleans-Metairie metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 191,705 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,171 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across New Orleans-Metairie , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader New Orleans metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, St. Tammany Parish has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 44,141 infections in St. Tammany Parish, or 17,510 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does St. Tammany Parish have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the New Orleans area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 291 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Tammany Parish, compared to 271 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New Orleans-Metairie metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|St. Tammany Parish, LA
|17,510
|44,141
|291
|733
|2
|Plaquemines Parish, LA
|17,229
|4,027
|171
|40
|3
|St. Charles Parish, LA
|16,958
|8,941
|241
|127
|4
|St. James Parish, LA
|16,594
|3,544
|328
|70
|5
|Jefferson Parish, LA
|16,134
|70,233
|271
|1,180
|6
|St. Bernard Parish, LA
|15,339
|7,009
|214
|98
|7
|St. John the Baptist Parish, LA
|14,650
|6,365
|398
|173
|8
|Orleans Parish, LA
|12,176
|47,445
|257
|1,002
