ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

This Is the Parish in the New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0d9oMeVg00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the New Orleans-Metairie metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 191,705 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,171 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across New Orleans-Metairie , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader New Orleans metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, St. Tammany Parish has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 44,141 infections in St. Tammany Parish, or 17,510 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does St. Tammany Parish have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the New Orleans area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 291 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Tammany Parish, compared to 271 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New Orleans-Metairie metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 St. Tammany Parish, LA 17,510 44,141 291 733
2 Plaquemines Parish, LA 17,229 4,027 171 40
3 St. Charles Parish, LA 16,958 8,941 241 127
4 St. James Parish, LA 16,594 3,544 328 70
5 Jefferson Parish, LA 16,134 70,233 271 1,180
6 St. Bernard Parish, LA 15,339 7,009 214 98
7 St. John the Baptist Parish, LA 14,650 6,365 398 173
8 Orleans Parish, LA 12,176 47,445 257 1,002

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in Louisiana Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Health
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in Mississippi Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in New Jersey Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas#St Tammany Parish
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in California Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in North Dakota Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in West Virginia Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in South Carolina Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

How Many Native Americans Live in Every State?

Long before European map-makers laid out the contours of what would become the United States and Canada, Indigenous peoples populated the continent. As Europeans arrived in greater numbers, conflict arose between the newcomers and those whose ancestors had been living in North America for many thousands of years.  Though Indian reservations date back to the […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in Washington Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
WASHINGTON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

74K+
Followers
46K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy