This Is the County in the Lynchburg, VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Lynchburg metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 36,765 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,104 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Lynchburg , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Lynchburg metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Appomattox County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,489 infections in Appomattox County, or 15,979 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Appomattox County than they are across all of the Lynchburg area, however. There have been a total of 231 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Appomattox County, in line with 230 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lynchburg metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

