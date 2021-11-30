This Is the County in the Charlottesville, VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Charlottesville metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 23,271 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,078 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Charlottesville has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Charlottesville metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Buckingham County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,729 infections in Buckingham County, or 16,049 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Buckingham County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Charlottesville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 223 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Buckingham County, compared to 130 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charlottesville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

