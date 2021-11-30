ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This Is the County in the Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0d9oMbrV00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Killeen-Temple metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 53,854 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,288 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Killeen-Temple has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Killeen metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Lampasas County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,574 infections in Lampasas County, or 17,316 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Lampasas County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Killeen area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 329 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Lampasas County, compared to 221 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Killeen-Temple metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Lampasas County, TX 17,316 3,574 329 68
2 Coryell County, TX 14,286 10,770 220 166
3 Bell County, TX 11,545 39,510 215 735

