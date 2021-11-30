ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0d9oMZ2v00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metropolitan area, which covers all the District of Columbia, and parts of Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia, a total of 592,214 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,648 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Washington-Arlington-Alexandria has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Washington metro area comprises 24 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Culpeper County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,847 infections in Culpeper County, or 13,572 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Culpeper County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Washington area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 176 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Culpeper County, compared to 142 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Culpeper County, VA 13,572 6,847 176 89
2 Warren County, VA 13,443 5,303 238 94
3 Jefferson County, WV 12,914 7,255 160 90
4 Manassas City, VA 12,666 5,251 130 54
5 Prince William County, VA 12,417 56,716 127 579
6 Spotsylvania County, VA 12,124 15,932 122 160
7 Stafford County, VA 11,643 16,768 76 110
8 Prince George's County, MD 11,204 101,532 193 1,750
9 Fredericksburg City, VA 11,082 3,155 91 26
10 Fauquier County, VA 10,688 7,387 127 88
11 Clarke County, VA 10,338 1,485 195 28
12 Frederick County, MD 10,239 25,442 157 390
13 District of Columbia District, DC 9,705 66,433 175 1,196
14 Charles County, MD 9,420 14,852 170 268
15 Alexandria City, VA 9,402 14,714 98 154
16 Loudoun County, VA 9,221 35,514 79 303
17 Rappahannock County, VA 8,483 622 68 5
18 Arlington County, VA 8,336 19,324 119 275
19 Fairfax County, VA 8,231 94,121 103 1,176
20 Montgomery County, MD 8,129 84,551 166 1,731
21 Manassas Park City, VA 7,824 1,285 85 14
22 Calvert County, MD 6,500 5,920 111 101
23 Falls Church City, VA 5,033 708 100 14
24 Fairfax City, VA 4,597 1,097 147 35

How Consumer Debt in West Virginia Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
These Are the Counties in the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,138,600 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 67,285 COVID-19 […]
