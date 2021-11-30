This Is the County in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metropolitan area, which covers all the District of Columbia, and parts of Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia, a total of 592,214 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,648 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Washington-Arlington-Alexandria has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Washington metro area comprises 24 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Culpeper County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,847 infections in Culpeper County, or 13,572 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Culpeper County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Washington area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 176 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Culpeper County, compared to 142 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

