This Is the County in the Winchester, VA-WV Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Winchester metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and West Virginia, a total of 19,577 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,363 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Winchester , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Winchester metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hampshire County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,581 infections in Hampshire County, or 15,328 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Hampshire County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Winchester area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 214 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hampshire County, compared to 194 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Winchester metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

