This Is the County in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0d9oMXHT00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 207,944 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,179 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Louisville/Jefferson County is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Louisville/Jefferson County metro area comprises 12 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Washington County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,449 infections in Washington County, or 20,376 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Washington County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Louisville/Jefferson County area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 399 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Washington County, compared to 222 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Louisville/Jefferson County metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Washington County, KY 20,376 2,449 399 48
2 Scott County, IN 19,939 4,734 329 78
3 Henry County, KY 17,497 2,767 209 33
4 Harrison County, IN 17,123 6,800 239 95
5 Clark County, IN 17,039 19,715 237 274
6 Spencer County, KY 16,656 3,039 208 38
7 Jefferson County, KY 16,264 124,767 220 1,686
8 Oldham County, KY 16,101 10,526 153 100
9 Shelby County, KY 15,966 7,470 244 114
10 Bullitt County, KY 15,855 12,599 174 138
11 Floyd County, IN 15,316 11,764 293 225
12 Trimble County, KY 15,214 1,314 243 21

