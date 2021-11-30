This Is the County in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 207,944 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,179 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Louisville/Jefferson County is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Louisville/Jefferson County metro area comprises 12 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Washington County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,449 infections in Washington County, or 20,376 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Washington County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Louisville/Jefferson County area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 399 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Washington County, compared to 222 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Louisville/Jefferson County metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Washington County, KY
|20,376
|2,449
|399
|48
|2
|Scott County, IN
|19,939
|4,734
|329
|78
|3
|Henry County, KY
|17,497
|2,767
|209
|33
|4
|Harrison County, IN
|17,123
|6,800
|239
|95
|5
|Clark County, IN
|17,039
|19,715
|237
|274
|6
|Spencer County, KY
|16,656
|3,039
|208
|38
|7
|Jefferson County, KY
|16,264
|124,767
|220
|1,686
|8
|Oldham County, KY
|16,101
|10,526
|153
|100
|9
|Shelby County, KY
|15,966
|7,470
|244
|114
|10
|Bullitt County, KY
|15,855
|12,599
|174
|138
|11
|Floyd County, IN
|15,316
|11,764
|293
|225
|12
|Trimble County, KY
|15,214
|1,314
|243
|21
