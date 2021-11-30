This Is the County in the Dothan, AL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Dothan metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 25,543 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,263 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Dothan is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Dothan metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Henry County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,204 infections in Henry County, or 18,711 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Henry County than they are across all of the Dothan area, however. There have been a total of 385 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Henry County, compared to 423 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dothan metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Henry County, AL
|18,711
|3,204
|385
|66
|2
|Geneva County, AL
|17,512
|4,639
|513
|136
|3
|Houston County, AL
|16,962
|17,700
|406
|424
