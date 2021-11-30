ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

This Is the County in the Dothan, AL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0d9oMWOk00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Dothan metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 25,543 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,263 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Dothan is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Dothan metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Henry County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,204 infections in Henry County, or 18,711 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Henry County than they are across all of the Dothan area, however. There have been a total of 385 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Henry County, compared to 423 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dothan metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Henry County, AL 18,711 3,204 385 66
2 Geneva County, AL 17,512 4,639 513 136
3 Houston County, AL 16,962 17,700 406 424

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in Mississippi Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dothan, AL
Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Government
Dothan, AL
Government
City
Dothan, AL
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Dothan, AL
Health
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in Virginia Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
VIRGINIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in North Dakota Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in South Carolina Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in Louisiana Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
LOUISIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in Connecticut Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in Washington Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in Pennsylvania Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in New Hampshire Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

How Many Native Americans Live in Every State?

Long before European map-makers laid out the contours of what would become the United States and Canada, Indigenous peoples populated the continent. As Europeans arrived in greater numbers, conflict arose between the newcomers and those whose ancestors had been living in North America for many thousands of years.  Though Indian reservations date back to the […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

74K+
Followers
46K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy