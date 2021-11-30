ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This Is the County in the Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0d9oMVW100 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Columbus metropolitan area, which covers parts of Georgia and Alabama, a total of 42,461 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,798 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Columbus has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Columbus metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Chattahoochee County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,087 infections in Chattahoochee County, or 56,534 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Chattahoochee County than they are across all of the Columbus area, however. There have been a total of 186 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Chattahoochee County, compared to 287 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbus metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Chattahoochee County, GA 56,534 6,087 186 20
2 Muscogee County, GA 12,455 24,496 337 662
3 Russell County, AL 12,133 7,063 112 65
4 Marion County, GA 11,539 979 471 40
5 Harris County, GA 11,420 3,836 283 95

