Savannah, GA

This Is the County in the Savannah, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0d9oMUdI00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Savannah metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 54,249 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,215 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Savannah , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Savannah metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Bryan County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,327 infections in Bryan County, or 17,631 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Bryan County than they are across all of the Savannah area, however. There have been a total of 212 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Bryan County, compared to 253 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Savannah metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Bryan County, GA 17,631 6,327 212 76
2 Effingham County, GA 15,189 8,914 296 174
3 Chatham County, GA 13,589 39,008 249 714

