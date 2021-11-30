This Is the County in the Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Champaign-Urbana metropolitan area, located in Illinois, a total of 33,978 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,201 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Champaign-Urbana , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Champaign metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Ford County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,619 infections in Ford County, or 19,548 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Ford County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Champaign area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 440 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Ford County, compared to 116 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Champaign-Urbana metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Ford County, IL
|19,548
|2,619
|440
|59
|2
|Champaign County, IL
|13,908
|29,129
|97
|204
|3
|Piatt County, IL
|13,575
|2,230
|85
|14
