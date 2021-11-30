This Is the County in the Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Fort Wayne metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 74,808 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,332 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Fort Wayne is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Fort Wayne metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Whitley County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,265 infections in Whitley County, or 18,619 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Whitley County than they are across all of the Fort Wayne area, however. There have been a total of 178 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Whitley County, compared to 236 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Fort Wayne metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

