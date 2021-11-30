ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0d9oMOaA00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 217,419 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,873 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Oklahoma City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Oklahoma City metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, McClain County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,609 infections in McClain County, or 19,695 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does McClain County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Oklahoma City area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 274 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in McClain County, compared to 242 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Oklahoma City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 McClain County, OK 19,695 7,609 274 106
2 Canadian County, OK 17,368 23,744 216 295
3 Cleveland County, OK 16,116 44,597 220 609
4 Oklahoma County,, OK 15,585 121,884 241 1,887
5 Grady County, OK 15,269 8,357 338 185
6 Lincoln County, OK 14,331 4,995 321 112
7 Logan County, OK 13,537 6,233 250 115

