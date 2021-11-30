This Is the County in the Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 217,419 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,873 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Oklahoma City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Oklahoma City metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, McClain County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,609 infections in McClain County, or 19,695 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does McClain County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Oklahoma City area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 274 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in McClain County, compared to 242 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Oklahoma City metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|McClain County, OK
|19,695
|7,609
|274
|106
|2
|Canadian County, OK
|17,368
|23,744
|216
|295
|3
|Cleveland County, OK
|16,116
|44,597
|220
|609
|4
|Oklahoma County,, OK
|15,585
|121,884
|241
|1,887
|5
|Grady County, OK
|15,269
|8,357
|338
|185
|6
|Lincoln County, OK
|14,331
|4,995
|321
|112
|7
|Logan County, OK
|13,537
|6,233
|250
|115
