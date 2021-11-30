ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, AL

This Is the County in the Montgomery, AL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0d9oMMoi00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Montgomery metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 62,644 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,768 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Montgomery is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Montgomery metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Elmore County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 15,902 infections in Elmore County, or 19,581 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Elmore County than they are across all of the Montgomery area, however. There have been a total of 362 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Elmore County, in line with 348 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Montgomery metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Elmore County, AL 19,581 15,902 362 294
2 Autauga County, AL 19,013 10,495 283 156
3 Lowndes County, AL 17,390 1,780 664 68
4 Montgomery County, AL 15,188 34,467 344 781

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Montgomery County, AL
Government
Montgomery County, AL
Health
Montgomery County, AL
Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Health
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in Wyoming Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
WYOMING STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Many Native Americans Live in Every State?

Long before European map-makers laid out the contours of what would become the United States and Canada, Indigenous peoples populated the continent. As Europeans arrived in greater numbers, conflict arose between the newcomers and those whose ancestors had been living in North America for many thousands of years.  Though Indian reservations date back to the […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

74K+
Followers
46K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy