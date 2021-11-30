ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Abilene, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0d9oMJAX00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Abilene metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 28,481 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,753 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Abilene is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Abilene metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Taylor County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 23,354 infections in Taylor County, or 17,128 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Taylor County than they are across all of the Abilene area, however. There have been a total of 428 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Taylor County, in line with 421 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Abilene metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Taylor County, TX 17,128 23,354 428 583
2 Jones County, TX 16,339 3,250 382 76
3 Callahan County, TX 13,631 1,877 414 57

