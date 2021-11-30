ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

This Is the County in the Warner Robins, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0d9oMIHo00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Warner Robins metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 31,204 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,428 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Warner Robins is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Warner Robins metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Houston County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 25,496 infections in Houston County, or 16,809 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Houston County than they are across all of the Warner Robins area, however. There have been a total of 266 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Houston County, compared to 302 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Warner Robins metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Houston County, GA 16,809 25,496 266 403
2 Peach County, GA 15,508 4,182 408 110
3 Pulaski County, GA 13,510 1,526 540 61

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warner Robins, GA
Health
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Health
Warner Robins, GA
Government
City
Warner Robins, GA
Local
Georgia Government
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in Georgia Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
GEORGIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in South Carolina Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in North Dakota Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in Washington Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
WASHINGTON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in Massachusetts Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in Pennsylvania Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Many Native Americans Live in Every State?

Long before European map-makers laid out the contours of what would become the United States and Canada, Indigenous peoples populated the continent. As Europeans arrived in greater numbers, conflict arose between the newcomers and those whose ancestors had been living in North America for many thousands of years.  Though Indian reservations date back to the […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

74K+
Followers
46K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy