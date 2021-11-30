ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, WI

This Is the County in the Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0d9oMEku00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Duluth metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 40,760 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,608 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Duluth , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Duluth metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Douglas County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,113 infections in Douglas County, or 16,389 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Douglas County than they are across all of the Duluth area, however. There have been a total of 152 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Douglas County, compared to 189 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Duluth metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Douglas County, WI 16,389 7,113 152 66
2 Carlton County, MN 14,696 5,223 205 73
3 St. Louis County, MN 14,206 28,424 194 389

