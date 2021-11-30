This Is the County in the Jackson, TN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 25,007 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,336 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Jackson is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Jackson metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Crockett County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,396 infections in Crockett County, or 23,422 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Crockett County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Jackson area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 435 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Crockett County, compared to 357 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jackson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

