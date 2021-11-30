B-P boys’ basketball looks to lean on experience

PHOTOGRAPHER: Broadalbin-Perth boys’ basketball coach Tucker Gifford talks with his team during practice Friday. (Paul Wager)

BROADALBIN — After posting a perfect 9-0 record during last winter’s abbreviated season, the Broadalbin-Perth boys’ basketball team lost several key contributors.

That group included Ryan Visco, Cam Polikowski, Matt Petty, Jackson Sassanella and Jadon Wert.

“We lost a good group of seniors. It would have been nice to see what they could have done in sectionals,” Broadalbin-Perth coach Tucker Gifford said.

Despite losing five players, the Patriots still find themselves with an experienced group heading into this season.

B-P returns nine players from last season’s roster, including seniors Alex DiCaterino, Mike Magliocca, Luke Tambasco, Bennett Armstrong, Dylan Tyler and Sam Rogers. Also back are juniors Ryan Savoie, Mariano DiCaterino and Sam Hotaling.

“We’ve still got a lot of experience coming back,” Gifford said. “We’ve got a lot of players with varsity game experience on this year’s team.”

In addition to its returning players, B-P also has seniors Joshua Hughes and Matt DeJong; juniors Camron VanSlyke and Zach Robles; and sophomore Kenneth Carey on its roster.

Last season, the Patriots went 8-0 against Mayfield, Northville, Johntown and Gloversville as COVID-19 protocols prohibited out-of-county play for most of the season. In its lone contest out of the county, B-P edged Amsterdam, 55-53.

“We’ll be able to play outside of the county and get back to our regular schedule, which will be nice,” Gifford said. “This year, we have sectionals to play for as well.”

In addition to playing a limited schedule last season, B-P also played a condensed schedule that saw it play its nine games in a 17-day span from Feb. 25 to March 13.

This year, the schedule between seasons has also returned to a more regular routine.

“It was nice to have a little bit of a break between seasons,” Gifford said. “Last year, everything was so condensed to just try to get some sort of season in.”

In their last full season, the Patriots went 14-8 overall, reaching the Class B quarterfinals before losing 46-45 to Mechanicville in double overtime.

“We have a lot to look forward to this season,” Gifford said. “We’re working hard and we’re getting there. This group is energized and excited to get playing.”

Broadalbin-Perth is slated to travel to Scotia-Glenville on Friday for its regular season and Foothills Council opener.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what this group can do. I think we have a lot of potential,” Gifford said. “I’m curious to see what happens.”

