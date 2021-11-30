Vegas man arrested for chucking boulders at passing cars near schools

A man throwing boulders at cars was arrested on Monday afternoon, according to the Clark County School District's police department.

Officers patrolling near Liberty High School and Steve Schorr Elementary were flagged down by a woman who told them someone had just thrown a boulder at her moving vehicle. She was not injured, police noted.

Police found a trail of boulders in the roadway and saw the man "actively catapulting boulders at vehicles," they said.

CCSD Police Department A trail of boulders led police to the suspect.

"He did say he had traffic safety in mind and was actively trying to slow people down," police said in a Facebook post.

The suspect, who was later identified as Ronald Castro, was booked into jail for assault with a deadly weapon.

CCSDPD reminded the public that traffic complaints can be sent to ccsdpdtraffic@nv.ccsd.net.

