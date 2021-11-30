ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Atlanta mayoral runoff: Moore hopes to stave off Dickens

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Atlanta voters on Tuesday are deciding a mayoral runoff between a candidate who is comfortable as a lone wolf and a candidate who has acquired a bunch of new friends as his support has surged.

Current City Council President Felicia Moore proclaims her independence as a virtue, and a plurality of voters agreed in the first round of voting on Nov. 2, giving her 41% of the votes across a nonpartisan field of 14 candidates. But fellow City Council member Andre Dickens says Moore's record as a sometimes-lonely critic of previous mayors proves he would be a more effective mayor, as he tries to win a race where he started well back in the field.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced in May that she wouldn’t seek a second term, creating a wide-open race to succeed her. That successor could have been two-term former Mayor Kasim Reed, but he finished third narrowly behind Dickens after being dogged by corruption in his previous administration, although Reed said he himself was clean.

Moore jumped into the race even before Bottoms bowed out, saying becoming mayor was the best way to solve complaints she was getting about crime and city services. Moore argues her willingness to go against the grain proves she's someone who will bring accountability and transparency to city government.

“I stepped into this race at a time when no one else had the courage to do it, to move the city forward, to help us at a time when we certainly have critical issues before us," Moore said during a Nov. 16 debate. “I want to be our next mayor because I can make those tough decisions."

But Dickens has portrayed Moore as a naysayer, someone who has been unable to work with others.

“You constantly don’t find a way to say yes,” Dickens said during the debate. “Real leadership looks like rolling up your sleeves and finding a way to say yes.”

Dickens has reaped a slew of endorsements. He already had the nod of former Mayor Shirley Franklin before Nov. 2. Since then, he's picked up support from Bottoms, U.S. Rep. and Democratic Party of Georgia Chair Nikema Williams, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Sharon Gay, an attorney who finished fourth in Nov. 2 voting.

Like many cities across the country, Atlanta has been dealing with a spike in killings. As of Nov. 7, homicides rose 10% over the same period last year and 59% compared with 2019, Atlanta police data shows. Several of those killings captured widespread attention.

Moore and Dickens have both focused on getting more officers onto the street quickly. But they differ on some other details. Moore has said she'd immediately seek a new police chief, while Dickens has said he might keep current Chief Rodney Bryant, who came out of retirement in 2020 after a previous chief stepped down following a fatal police shooting of a Black man that led to unrest.

Dickens has said he's willing to let Fulton County temporarily use a mostly empty city jail to relieve overcrowding, while Moore said she'd consider letting the county take over the jail permanently.

Dickens voted for a failed measure that would have withheld a third of the police department's budget until the mayor came up with a plan to overhaul the police department. Moore, who only votes when the council is tied, said she opposed the measure and accused Dickens of favoring defunding the police. Dickens denies that was his aim.

Some opponents of Moore attacked her as the favorite of white voters, a frequent tactic in a city where white and Black voters are often divided by income and geography. Both Moore and Dickens are Black and Moore has dismissed that her support should be held against her.

"We are in a position in the city to start to bring people together," Moore said recently, arguing she is “someone who can talk across divides, someone who can talk to people in the streets as well as the suites.”

Moore said her support in the wealthier, whiter section called Buckhead would be an asset in trying to squelch a secession movement in the area, an effort likely to preoccupy the first year of the next mayor's term.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Taco Bell Facing Major Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Nov. 15 to take on a major case involving Taco Bell franchisee Sundance Inc., which owns over 150 franchises of the fast-food chain nationwide. The case is Morgan v. Sundance Inc., which began as a lawsuit from Robyn Morgan, who worked at an Iowa Taco Bell, and it later became a class action against the company. She accused Sundance of not paying her and her co-workers all they were owed.
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kasim Reed
Person
Shirley Franklin
CBS Boston

4 Democrats, One Republican Have Announced Candidacy For Massachusetts Governor In 2022

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a big moment in Massachusetts politics with Governor Baker deciding not to seek re-election. Four democrats and one republican have already announced their candidacy for the corner office. “I would have welcomed a debate with Governor Baker,” said former State Senator Benjamin Downing. He’s already been trying to start a debate for the past few months and the democrats are sharing similar issues. State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz has already launched her campaign, along with Harvard professor Danielle Allen, Orlando Silva of Shrewsbury and republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative with the support of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Residents Weigh In On President Biden’s COVID-19 Winter Action Plan

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Biden unveiled a new COVID-19 Winter Action Plan on Thursday which aims to slow the spread of the virus, and some Baltimore residents shared their thoughts on it with WJZ. The plan includes: Boosters for all Adults Vaccinations to protect children and keep schools open Expanding free at-home testing Stronger public health protocols for safe international travel Protections in workplaces Rapid response teams that can battle rising cases Supplying treatment pills to help prevent hospitalizations and deaths A continued commitment to global vaccination efforts Steps to ensure the country is prepared for all scenarios Some Baltimore area residents in Hampden said the plan seemed like a step...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayors#Atlanta Police#City Council#Bottoms
CBS Philly

Philadelphia City Council Unanimously Approves Bill To Legalize Outdoor Dining Structures

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some outdoor dining changes made during the pandemic could soon become permanent in Philadelphia. City Council unanimously approved a bill Thursday to legalize outdoor dining structures — known as streeteries. The bill only allows them in parts of the city, including Center City, University City and East Passyunk. Mayor Jim Kenney still has to sign the bill.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana senators to hold inaugural meeting of State Police Oversight Committee

A special state Senate committee will meet Monday to review oversight of excessive force incidents and develop new proposals for reforms within the Louisiana State Police.  The Senate Select Committee on State Police Oversight was created in October in response to requests from senators concerned over several high-profile incidents of troopers using excessive force within the […] The post Louisiana senators to hold inaugural meeting of State Police Oversight Committee appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Conversation U.S.

Independent commissions can ditch partisanship and make redistricting fairer to voters

States across the U.S. are drawing new electoral districts for the next decade in a process called redistricting. In some states, districts are drawn by the state legislature; in others, by an independent redistricting commission. By federal law, congressional districts must be of equal population and must protect minority representation under the Voting Rights Act by guaranteeing that minority voters have an equal opportunity to elect their preferred candidates. In many states, elections must also be “fair” to political parties or candidates as dictated by explicit provisions on partisan fairness, or implicitly under “free and equal” clauses in state law. We...
DETROIT, MI
phlcouncil.com

STATEMENT FROM COUNCILMEMBER JAMIE GAUTHIER REGARDING THE CITY OF PHILADELPHIA APPROACHING THE GRIM MILESTONE OF 500 HOMICIDES

PHILADELPHIA – Councilmember Jamie Gauthier (3rd District) today issued the following statement on the City of Philadelphia approaching the grim milestone of 500 homicides:. “I am deeply saddened that our city is one homicide away from the grim milestone of 500 homicides, with over a month left in 2021. More than a statistic, each homicide represents lives cut short, traumatized family, friends, and community members, and residents who feel trapped and threatened in neighborhoods inundated with relentless gunfire. This figure represents children who don’t feel safe traveling to and from school, business owners who don’t feel safe operating, first responders who internalize the pain of losing lives again and again, and people looking to leave this city at the first available opportunity. And in this way, the impact of 500 homicides is more than we can competently quantify.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

The Independent

361K+
Followers
139K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy