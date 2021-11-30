ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Motorcyclist killed in East Spokane crash

By Kaitlin Knapp
 3 days ago
Police lights

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in East Spokane.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday near Trent Avenue and Waldo Street. Police say the rider was with a group of other motorcyclists when he crashed.

Witnesses started doing CPR on the rider before he was taken to the hospital. The man did not survive.

Investigators believe the rider was speeding and was the only one involved in the crash.

If you witnessed it, you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

