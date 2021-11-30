Annual performance of Handel’s ‘Messiah’ cancelled again

The Hallé and Hallé Choir perform Handel's Messiah, conducted by Sofi Jeannin. Tried out in Chester, when the notoriously grumpy Handel lost his temper with one poor soul from the cathedral choir, Messiah was premiered triumphantly in Dublin in 1742. Curiously, when first heard in London the following year, it didn’t make such a strong impression. Handel, confident he’d composed a masterpiece, and ever the canny entrepreneur, didn’t revive it for a couple of years. Thereafter, it steadily grew in the public’s affection, hardly surprising given arias like ‘Rejoice greatly, O daughters of Zion’ and ‘Why do the nations so furiously rage together’, let alone the thrilling choruses ‘Glory to God in the highest’, and, of course, ‘Hallelujah’. In her Hallé conducting debut, Sofi Jeannin, Chief Conductor of the BBC Singers, is joined by a crack quartet of British soloists.

RELIGION ・ 5 HOURS AGO