Calendar of events from Nov. 30

People can enjoy the annual Christmas Parade in Toyland Thursday, Dec. 2 from 7-9 p.m. along Main Street in Downtown Shawnee.

December 3

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 39307 W. MacArthur in Shawnee, will hold its Live Nativity Scene from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4. There will be free hot chocolate, cookies and crafts; children also will receive mittens and hats.

December 4

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 39307 W. MacArthur in Shawnee, will hold its Live Nativity Scene from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. There will be free hot chocolate, cookies and crafts; children also will receive mittens and hats.

December 7

St. Benedict Catholic Church Parish Guild Christmas Potluck and Meeting, Tuesday, December 7, 12:30 p.m, in The Benedict Center.

December 10

Free Movie Night at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 39307 W. MacArthur, Shawnee. Join us Friday, December 10 at 7:00 pm for a fun night of fellowship, movie, popcorn and pop; all free. Join us as Mary travels on a journey of a lifetime, a story for all time, “THE NATIVITY STORY”. This is a family movie that can be enjoyed by all! Everyone is invited! For more information, call 405-273-6286.

December 14

Wesley United Methodist Church will have its free clothes closet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee. You'll find us in the pavilion behind the church.