ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OK

Calendar of events from Nov. 30

By The Shawnee News-Star
The Shawnee News-Star
The Shawnee News-Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X82BQ_0d9oKM1y00

Please send items for the calendar to Elisabeth Slay, eslay@news-star.com and/or newsroom@news-star.com.

People can enjoy the annual Christmas Parade in Toyland Thursday, Dec. 2 from 7-9 p.m. along Main Street in Downtown Shawnee.

December 3

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 39307 W. MacArthur in Shawnee, will hold its Live Nativity Scene from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4. There will be free hot chocolate, cookies and crafts; children also will receive mittens and hats.

December 4

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 39307 W. MacArthur in Shawnee, will hold its Live Nativity Scene from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. There will be free hot chocolate, cookies and crafts; children also will receive mittens and hats.

December 7

St. Benedict Catholic Church Parish Guild Christmas Potluck and Meeting, Tuesday, December 7, 12:30 p.m, in The Benedict Center.

December 10

Free Movie Night at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 39307 W. MacArthur, Shawnee. Join us Friday, December 10 at 7:00 pm for a fun night of fellowship, movie, popcorn and pop; all free. Join us as Mary travels on a journey of a lifetime, a story for all time, “THE NATIVITY STORY”. This is a family movie that can be enjoyed by all! Everyone is invited! For more information, call 405-273-6286.

December 14

Wesley United Methodist Church will have its free clothes closet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee. You'll find us in the pavilion behind the church.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shawnee, OK
Shawnee, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Society
The Associated Press

US jobless rate sinks to 4.2% as many more people find jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s unemployment rate tumbled last month to its lowest point since the pandemic struck, even as employers appeared to slow their hiring — a mixed picture that pointed to a resilient economy that’s putting more people to work. The government reported Friday that businesses and other employers...
BUSINESS
The Hill

US to restart 'Remain in Mexico' program following court order

The Biden administration on Thursday plans to restart the "Remain in Mexico" program following a court order to reimplement the policy first launched under President Trump while it appeals the decision. The rollout follows weeks of negotiations with Mexico over how to reimplement a plan that under the Trump administration...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Christmas#Redeemer Lutheran Church#Live Nativity Scene
The Associated Press

AP Source: NSO Group spyware used to hack State employees

WASHINGTON (AP) — The phones of 11 U.S. State Department employees were hacked using technology from Israel’s NSO Group, the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire company, a person familiar with the matter said Friday. The employees were all located in Uganda and included some foreign service officers, said the person, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Shawnee News-Star

The Shawnee News-Star

34
Followers
119
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Shawnee, OK from The Shawnee News-Star.

 http://news-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy