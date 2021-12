Portland, OR. Giving Tuesday is coming up on November 30th. It was launched in 2012 as a way to get people to donate on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving when people are already opening their wallets for the kickoff of the holiday shopping season. Charities and businesses use the hashtag #GivingTuesday on social media to spread awareness and seek donations. Besides contributions, GivingTuesday is also a time to engage volunteers, receive in-kind donations, and thank current supporters.

