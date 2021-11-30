ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Price Supported by $1,780 as Yields Tumble amid Omicron Fear

By Forex Crunch
 3 days ago

As gold prices rise, the weekly trading range remains the same, allowing gold to re-hit its...

Stocks Tumble, Yields Slide After U.S. Jobs Report as Omicron Looms

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Global stock markets slid on Friday while benchmark U.S. bond yields fell to a more than two-month low after data showed U.S. job growth slowed considerably in November and markets stayed volatile as investors assess implications from the new Omicron coronavirus variant. After opening higher, Wall...
STOCKS
EUR/USD Price Tumbles to 1.13 amid Risk Aversion, Awaits US NFP

The EUR/USD pair is suspending a two-day downtrend but remains sidelined on an important day. As markets prepare for a faster Fed issuance cut and an expansion of the ECB PEPP, US Treasury bond yields remain under pressure. While the virus problem is escalating, China and Russia are feigning geopolitical fears to find a cure. … Continued.
CURRENCIES
AUD/USD Forecast: Looking at 0.7000 amid Risk-off, Eying US NFP

AUD/USD is falling along with S&P 500 futures as risk appetite wanes. Omicron’s Covid troubles are escalating, disappointing Caixin Services’ China PMI. The focus shifts to the US NFP as the Aussie rejects early calls from the RBA for a rate hike. The AUD/USD price forecast remains subdued as the US dollar gains traction amid … Continued.
MARKETS
Crude Oil Shows Notable Move Back To The Upside

After coming under pressure over the course of the previous session, treasuries showed a notable move back to the upside during trading on Thursday. Crude for January delivery jumped $0.93 or 1.4 percent to $66.50 a barrel after ending Wednesday’s trading down $0.61 or 0.9 percent at a three-month closing low of $65.57 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
Gold
Economy
Markets
Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell GOLD – 2 Dec 2021

In free forex signals, we have covered Gold today. Let’s explore the accurate entry and exit points along with the rationale behind the position. The price of Gold is trading in the red at the 1768.04 level. However, the pressure remains high as the Dollar Index maintains a bullish bias. In addition, the XAU/USD pair … Continued.
MARKETS
Gold Set For Third Weekly Loss On Hawkish Fed Talk

Gold prices rose on Friday, but headed for a third consecutive weekly loss following a more hawkish stance of U.S. Federal Reserve officials on stimulus tapering and interest rate rises. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,770.26 per ounce, after having hit its lowest in nearly a month on...
BUSINESS
Fitch Lowers Turkey's Sovereign Rating Outlook

Fitch Ratings downgraded the outlook on Turkey’s sovereign ratings to Negative from Stable, citing various risks to macroeconomic and financial stability and potential external financing pressures. The rating agency said the central bank’s premature monetary policy easing cycle and the prospect of further rate cuts or additional economic stimulus ahead...
BUSINESS
Fears of a Trade War Push Gold Price Higher

Originally Posted On: https://goldira.company/fears-of-a-trade-war-push-gold-price-higher. Gold has been considered a safeguard against uncertainty and fears for centuries. As the possibility of a trade war escalates, investors are again looking at gold as a {storer|protector} of value. The threat of a trade war between the U.S. and China has serious consequences for...
MARKETS
Nasdaq Composite loses perch at 15,000 as stock-market benchmark falls to 7-week low

The Nasdaq Composite was facing a fresh selloff Friday, capping a tumultuous week for the benchmark, as investors sold technology and technology-related shares, amid growing concerns that higher borrowing costs are in store for the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 2.6% lower at 14,979, falling below 15,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, FactSet data show. The decline for the index comes amid a broader decline in the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average , after a weaker-than-expected November jobs report was seen as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation.
STOCKS
Oil Extends Gains After OPEC+ Decision

Oil extended overnight gains after OPEC+ agreed to stick to their existing policy of monthly oil output increases but left room for quick adjustments if the Omicron variant hits demand. Benchmark Brent crude futures for February delivery climbed 2.7 percent to $71.55 a barrel while WTI crude futures for January...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Gold futures climb, end slightly lower for the week

Gold futures climbed sharply on Friday, getting a boost from disappointing monthly U.S. jobs data, but prices still posted a slight loss for the week after settling Thursday at their lowest in more than seven weeks. "Gold has not performed well this week, as we are concerned about the potential of deflation," said James Hatzigiannis, chief market strategist at Ploutus Capital Advisors. The Federal Reserve is set to be more aggressive and with inflation rising, that could "result in the central bank ending asset purchases sooner than we have expected for the next year," he said. "That is why you have not seen that haven appeal gold typically shows." February gold rose $21.20, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,783.90 an ounce. A week ago, the most-active contract settled at $1,785.50.
BUSINESS
U.S. Dollar Recovers From NFP-led Losses

After a pullback following the release of weak U.S. jobs data for November, the U.S. dollar rebounded against its major rivals in the European session on Friday. Data from the Labor Department showed that U.S. employment increased much less than expected in the month of November. The report said non-farm...
MARKETS

