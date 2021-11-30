Tuesday Night Pix - 5 Plays!!!(goalie info updated/late plays coming!

Well, last night was one of those nights where I had a hunch on a few games and I should've listened to my theories and played them. Chris Dreiger played lights out against his former and got Seattle the win as they caught Florida off the Caps game. I had this weird feeling about the Flames off a break and the Jets desperate for a win, low and behold the Jets pulled it out, and went I played the Flames. I thought about it too much, won't do that again, I hope! I never saw the Habs pulling out a win but Pitt had a letdown after wanting to beat NYI and then the Pens started their backup goaltender It all set up well and I ignored the info. So as they say, you gotta learn from your mistakes and use it next time in your favour. We have a small 6 game card today with a couple of afternoon games. My analysis is below and I will post goalie info when I am able to throughout the day.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO