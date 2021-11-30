ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Tuesday Night Pix - 5 Plays!!!(goalie info updated/late plays coming!

hockeybuzz.com
 6 days ago

YTD 107-75-2 +36.46 Units(season high) After a small card last night, we get 8 games tonight but I'm not super thrilled with it. But that can change throughout the day as starting goalie info and injuries get updated. The Jets got beat by the Yotes last night, AZ had 15 SOG...

hockeybuzz.com

CBS Sports

LeBron James not happy with handling of his positive COVID-19 test: 'I thought it was handled very poorly'

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James wasn't happy with the way that his recent positive COVID-19 test was handled by the NBA. James was forced to enter the NBA's health and safety protocols earlier this week after registering a positive test, but he was back in action against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night after returning two negative PCR tests within 24 hours. After the game against the Clippers, James expressed some frustration with the way that the situation was handled.
NBA
zonecoverage.com

Former Vikings Head Coach Blasts Minnesota Over Embarrassing Loss

Just about everyone had an opinion about the Minnesota Vikings’ disastrous loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. For Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions, it was their first win of the season after an 0-10-1 start. For Minnesota, it may be the beginning of the end for the current regime.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Impending Change Comes Knocking for Vikings

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer likely won’t be terminated immediately after a loss to the Detriot Lions, mainly because his team plays football again in four days. The turnaround to face a storied Pittsburgh Steelers franchise with an abrupt coaching upheaval doesn’t seem sensible. Losing to the now 1-10-1...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday Night Football News

Weather will play a major factor during ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast of the Patriots vs. Bills game this evening. ESPN’s broadcast team has reportedly removed the sky cam for tonight’s game. Why? Wind. Weather is a bit nasty up New York state today. ESPN’s broadcast team will adjust accordingly.
NFL
247Sports

VIP Intel: The latest on 5-star OT Kelvin Banks

Humble (Texas) Summer Creek five-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks surprised a few people back in July when he committed to Oregon over in-state programs Texas A&M and Texas. However, the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder recently took visits both both Austin and College Station to see games. And, with it looking like the Ducks are about to lose their head coach to Miami, things could get interesting with Banks' recruitment again a week-and-a-half away from the Early Signing period.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NESN

Don Sweeney Has Blunt Response To Brad Marchand Suspension

BOSTON — Don Sweeney did not need to say much Tuesday to indicate he is not in agreement with the punishment Brad Marchand received this week. The Boston Bruins winger on Monday was given a three-game suspension for slew-footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson in Sunday’s win over the Vancouver Canucks. Marchand has cleaned up his game in recent years, but his reputation was part of the conversation in his hearing.
NHL
nbcsportsedge.com

NBA DFS Plays: Tuesday, Nov. 23

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Clippers cancel shootaround due to protocols, expect to play Tuesday night

The Clippers canceled Tuesday’s morning shootaround due to precautionary concerns related to COVID-19, but Tuesday night’s game against the Mavericks shouldn’t be affected, writes Mirjam Swanson of The Orange County Register. The team’s training center was quiet Tuesday morning, Swanson adds, and a formal announcement from the organization was made...
NBA
WHEC TV-10

Judge: McQuaid football game to be played Tuesday, unvaccinated players can play

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHEC)—Game on. AA McQuaid Jesuit High School's playoff football game will be played Tuesday night, after all, following a decision by a New York Supreme Court judge. According to News10NBC Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean, the game, which was previously postponed, will also allow for unvaccinated players who...
BUFFALO, NY
hockeybuzz.com

Friday Pix - 9 total plays!! Goalie info up!! Tons of info!!

YTD 94-68-2 +23.30 Units(season high) Good to be back after having today off with no NHL games. We had another profitable night on Wednesday, but still miffed that Winnipeg failed us on the road in CLB. We have 13 games on Friday, with 5-afternoon games, so make sure you get your plays in on time! Game notes below for another big card. I will post my afternoon plays now and be back later with my evening plays. I will update goalie info throughout the day too!
NHL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Postponed McQuaid-Bennett football game to be played Tuesday night

McQuaid Jesuit High School's Class AA west regional football game against Bennett High School in Buffalo will now be played Tuesday night, Spectrum News 1 has confirmed. The game was previously postponed following a COVID outbreak within the McQuaid football team. Officials say that unvaccinated players who test negative can...
BUFFALO, NY
hockeybuzz.com

Sunday Pix - 4 Plays!! Goalie info updated/first 2 games winners!!!

Well, last night was one of those nights where I had a hunch on a few games and I should've listened to my theories and played them. Chris Dreiger played lights out against his former and got Seattle the win as they caught Florida off the Caps game. I had this weird feeling about the Flames off a break and the Jets desperate for a win, low and behold the Jets pulled it out, and went I played the Flames. I thought about it too much, won't do that again, I hope! I never saw the Habs pulling out a win but Pitt had a letdown after wanting to beat NYI and then the Pens started their backup goaltender It all set up well and I ignored the info. So as they say, you gotta learn from your mistakes and use it next time in your favour. We have a small 6 game card today with a couple of afternoon games. My analysis is below and I will post goalie info when I am able to throughout the day.
NHL
yourerie

Play of the Night 11/26/2021

This week’s edition of the Friday Night Lights Play of the Night is Gannon University guard and Cathedral Prep grad Alfonso Pickens who takes the steal for the score in transition. His Gannon Golden Knights beat D’Youville 99-63 to advance to the Gary Miller Classic finals Saturday night at 7:30...
BASKETBALL
Detroit News

Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic staking claim for more playing time

Detroit — There were some spectacular saves made by Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic in Wednesday's third period, which turned out to be a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues. But the way Nedeljkovic explained it afterward, it was almost through a sense of desperation. “I was kind...
NHL
NBC Sports

Sergei Bobrovsky playing like the goalie Panthers hoped he would be

When the Florida Panthers signed Sergei Bobrovsky to a massive seven-year, $70 million contract in 2019 they were doing so with the hope that he would be the final piece to a championship puzzle. Goaltending was the one position holding back an otherwise strong team, and he was not only...
NHL
The Spun

Patriots Starter ‘Highly Unlikely’ To Play Monday Night

The Patriots are likely to be down one of their top players on defense against the Bills on Monday night. Strong safety Kyler Dugger is highly unlikely to play against the Bills, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic. Dugger was placed on the COVID-19 list last Wednesday and hasn’t been...
NFL
NESN

Ex-Bruins Goalie Tuukka Rask Hopeful To Play As Early As January

Tuukka Rask is making progress in his rehab from a torn labrum, and it sounds like he wants to get back into game action in January. The original timeline for Rask was for him to be ready between January and February. He’s without a contract at the moment but has remained adamant he wants to remain with the Boston Bruins — the team with which he spent 14 seasons.
NHL

