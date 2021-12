Many consider Golden State Warriors superstar PG Steph Curry the greatest shooter in NBA history, and that is well-deserved. However, with GS surging to the top of the NBA to start the 2021-22 season, it is safe to say that no one is playing on the same level as Curry right now. With a blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets and a comeback victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers to cap the week, Curry has helped Golden St. send a message to the league to start the season. They are back, and the NBA’s best player is leading the charge.

