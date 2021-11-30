ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Expo 2020's workers face hardships despite Dubai's promises

By ISABEL DEBRE, MALAK HARB - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 3 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Intent on making a flawless impression...

Telegraph

France signs weapons mega-deal with UAE as Macron tours Gulf

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — France announced multibillion-euro deals Friday to sell fighter planes and combat helicopters to the United Arab Emirates, aiming to boost military cooperation with its top ally in the Persian Gulf amid their shared concerns about Iran. The UAE is buying 80 upgraded Rafale warplanes...
WORLD
The Independent

Lebanese businesses pay steep price for standoff with Saudis

A Lebanese DJ was days away from moving to Riyadh to play for a month in one of the newest entertainment centers in Saudi Arabia s capital when a brief, polite Whatsapp message informed her that the contract won’t go through. The head of a Beirut-based communications agency had been negotiating to revive a two-year-old contract derailed by the pandemic for hundreds of thousands of dollars. After two days of silence her Saudi client, in an apologetic call, said now is not the time.A business owner who for years exported stationary to the kingdom had to return 20 containers...
MIDDLE EAST
businesstraveller.com

Expo gives Dubai’s fast-recovering tourism sector an extra boost

Dubai’s tourism sector is recovering at a robust pace, supported by a successful start to Expo 2020 and an effective COVID-19 management that has seen the number of new cases drop to below 100 per day, according to an Emirates NBD report. “Much of the data released reflects a very...
WORLD
breakingtravelnews.com

Shapps strikes optimistic tone at Expo 2020 in Dubai

A focal point for innovation and human ingenuity, Expo 2020 Dubai is an optimistic indicator of what the future could look like as efforts to decarbonise the world ramp up. That is according to UK secretary of state for transport, Grant Shapps. “Coming here to Expo 2020 and seeing what...
WORLD
Trumann Democrat

South Africa's new COVID cases double in 1 day amid omicron

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's new cases of COVID-19 nearly doubled in a day, authorities reported Wednesday, signaling a dramatic surge in the country where scientists detected the omicron variant last week. New confirmed cases rose to 8,561 Wednesday from 4,373 a day earlier, according to official statistics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Tel Aviv ranked world's priciest city for first time

Tel Aviv is the world's most expensive city to live in as soaring inflation has pushed up living costs globally, according to a survey published on Wednesday.  Damascus was ranked the world's cheapest city to live in. am/phz/pbr
BUSINESS
NBC News

Qatar’s migrant workers have faced exploitation and servitude. Now they are fighting for change

In a year’s time, the heroes of the so-called beautiful game will head to the tiny Gulf kingdom of Qatar in the hope of being crowned champions at the World Cup. But a growing number of critics are accusing its leaders and private construction firms of contributing to the systemic exploitation of migrant workers, some of whom have died in unexplained circumstances while building vast venues in the blazing heat.
LABOR ISSUES
industryglobalnews24.com

Japan’s Revolutionary Innovation is to be displayed in Dubai today.

To witness the modernization in techniques you need to be at the Dubai Exhibition Centre from December 2- 4, 2021. The focal theme of this event is the showcase of Magic Fiber which falls under ‘Next Generation of Industrial Revolution’, the major highlight of the event will be the showcase of ‘Magic Fiber –this is M-TEchX’s manufacturing technolo....
ASIA
Trumann Democrat

Variants, boosters turn rich-poor vaccine gap into chasm

PARIS (AP) — The global initiative to share coronavirus vaccines fairly already scaled back its pledge to the world's poor once. Now, to meet even that limited promise, COVAX would have to deliver more than a million doses every hour until the end of the year in some of the world's most challenging places.
INDUSTRY
hngn.com

Israel Allegedly Recruits Top Iran Scientists To Blow Up Key Nuclear Facility

It has been revealed that agents from Israel's espionage organization Mossad persuaded Iranian scientists to damage the nuclear plant where they worked by carrying explosives disguised as food boxes. The plant's own internal power system, which powered centrifuges for enriching uranium and was shielded underground by 20 feet of reinforced...
INDUSTRY
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Pentagon Blames Biden, Newsom for US Inaction in Breakaway Republic Crisis

Confusingly, the leaders of this land of contradictions—who have said they’re motivated by California governor Gavin Newsom’s mandate that schoolchildren be vaccinated against COVID-19—have asserted that they are not seceding from either the state of California or the United States, but simply refusing to recognize their legal and political authority. (They cite the refusal of San Francisco, a Newsom stronghold, to enforce federal immigration laws as precedent, though that city has not declared itself a republic.) Footage from the council meeting, though, complicates the picture.
U.S. POLITICS
Telegraph

Israeli spies tricked Iranian scientists into blowing up nuclear plant

Agents from Israel’s spy agency Mossad recruited Iranian scientists to sabotage the nuclear facility where they were employed by smuggling in explosives disguised as boxes of food, it has been reported. The explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility in April completely destroyed the plant’s independent internal power system, which powered...
INDUSTRY

