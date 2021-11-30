Closing planned for portion of Dodsworth Road

More than 65 million American women would immediately lose access to an abortion in their home states if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down the landmark case that established the right to seek the procedure nearly half a century ago. Existing laws on the books in 20 states ban abortions...
In Alec Baldwin's first TV interview since the fatal "Rust" shooting, he addressed comments made by fellow actor George Clooney about gun safety on movie sets. The 63-year-old actor told George Stephanopoulos that any outside comments made were not going to help the situation. "How do you respond to actors...
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s unemployment rate tumbled last month to its lowest point since the pandemic struck, even as employers appeared to slow their hiring — a mixed picture that pointed to a resilient economy that’s putting more people to work. The government reported Friday that businesses and other employers...
The Biden administration on Thursday plans to restart the "Remain in Mexico" program following a court order to reimplement the policy first launched under President Trump while it appeals the decision. The rollout follows weeks of negotiations with Mexico over how to reimplement a plan that under the Trump administration...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The phones of 11 U.S. State Department employees were hacked using technology from Israel’s NSO Group, the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire company, a person familiar with the matter said Friday. The employees were all located in Uganda and included some foreign service officers, said the person, who...
(CNN) — Friends, family and an entire Michigan high school are grieving the loss of four students after a 15-year-old sophomore allegedly opened fire during the school day, killing four peers and shooting seven others on campus. A suspect was in custody and charged after Tuesday's shooting at Oxford High...
