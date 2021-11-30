ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Volvo Cars sees chip shortage extending into 2022, Q3 profit dips

By Helena Soderpalm
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

STOCKHOLM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars (VOLCARb.ST) warned on Tuesday that the sector-wide semiconductor shortage would continue into next year, as its first quarterly report since listing on the stock market a month ago confirmed a dip in revenue and profit.

The Gothenburg-based carmaker said supply chains were still constrained but while production remained lower than demand, it had "improved month by month" since September.

"The supply situation has improved going into the fourth quarter, but we expect the industry-wide shortage of semi-conductors to remain a restraining factor,” Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson said in a statement.

Volvo's initial public offering (IPO) on Oct. 29 was the biggest in Europe so far this year, a sign of strength for the European automotive industry which is in the midst of a challenging transition towards electric vehicles (EVs). read more

The chip shortage has forced many automakers around the world, including Volvo, to cut production. Chief Financial Officer Bjorn Annwall said he expected that to be the major issue in the fourth quarter.

"No extra lockdown related problems," he told Reuters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ywaQu_0d9oHcqr00
People look at a Volvo XC40 car during the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China show, in Beijing, China September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

Volvo, majority owned by China's Geely Holding (GEELY.UL), said preliminary sales volumes were around 52,000 cars in November, down year-on-year due to lower production and a build-up of in-transit inventory.

It confirmed a previously announced third-quarter operating profit figure of 3.3 billion Swedish crowns ($362.6 million), versus 4.6 billion in the year-ago period, and revenues down 7% to 60.8 billion crowns.

It also maintained its full-year outlook of sales volume and revenue growth with improved profitability to pre-pandemic levels. read more

Shares of Volvo Cars fell 2.9% in early trade, having surged almost 30% since their stock market debut.

The company has committed to becoming a purely electric carmaker by 2030. It has a 49% stake in EV venture Polestar, which said in September it would go public through a $20 billion deal. read more

($1 = 9.1009 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson, Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
pulse2.com

Rivian Automotive Stock (RIVN): $130 Price Target From Wedbush

The shares of Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) have received a price target of $130 from Wedbush. These are the details. The shares of Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) have received a price target of $130 from Wedbush. And Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives initiated coverage of Rivian with an “Outperform” rating.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Toyota to build new $1.3 bln battery plant in North Carolina

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) announced on Monday it is building a new $1.29 billion battery plant in North Carolina as it moves to expand its hybrid and electric vehicle efforts. The new plant, at a site in Liberty that will begin production in 2025, will...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volvo Cars#Ipo#European#Geely Holding#Swedish
Shore News Network

UK new car sales edge up in November, but chip shortages weigh

LONDON (Reuters) -British new car registrations last month were 1.7% higher than a year earlier but almost a third below their average pre-pandemic level due to ongoing computer chip shortages, industry data showed on Monday. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 115,706 new cars were registered in...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
Reuters

Mexico auto output, exports fall again on semiconductor shortage

MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mexican automotive production and exports fell for the fifth month running in November, figures from the national statistics agency (INEGI) showed on Monday, as ongoing shortages of semiconductors put the brakes on the industry. Mexican automotive production plunged by 20.25% from November 2020 to...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Intel to list shares in self-driving car unit Mobileye - source

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Intel Corp (INTC.O) is planning to publicly list shares in its self-driving-car unit Mobileye, which could value the Israeli unit at more than $50 billion, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Intel, the largest employer of Israel's high tech industry with nearly 14,000 workers,...
CARS
sgbonline.com

Inside The Call: Zumiez Delivers Record Q3 Profits

Despite challenging year-ago comparisons, Zumiez Inc. increased earnings in the third quarter as strength in men’s and footwear drove sales gains, and product margins improved slightly. In the quarter ended October 30, sales reached $289.5 million, up 6.8 percent year-over-year and 9.6 percent against the third quarter of 2019. Results...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

240K+
Followers
249K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy